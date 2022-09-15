Bestselling Author and Energy Worker Publishes First Children’s Book to Inspire and Empower Young Minds
CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transformational consultant Shari Lillico, a co-author of bestselling motivational compilation Women Who Shine, has published her first book for children.
Drawing upon Lillico’s experience as an energy worker and parent, Fred Does It His Way is a joyful tale about overcoming self-doubt and following your dreams.
“As a child and an adult, I hid and kept myself small,” Lillico reflects. “Then, as a parent, I saw my own kids struggle with this as well as many others… So, empowering our children to be who they are and to not let what others do and say stop or change them is monumental. Because once they step into themselves, that is when the magic happens.”
In Fred Does It His Way, Fred isn’t like the other dragons: he’s the youngest and smallest, and he can’t fly or breathe fire. But instead of listening to self-doubt, Fred goes on a magical journey to trust his inner voice, find what he loves, and pursue his dreams. Young readers will be inspired to embrace their own individuality and cultivate their own interests, goals, and passions. Vivid illustrations by Chloe Helms will keep readers engaged until the story’s magical conclusion.
The book is available for purchase on Amazon and wherever books are sold.
Shari is a mom, wife, author, multi-modality intuitive healer, clearer, and coach. When you ask Shari why she does what she does, Shari explains how she spent most of her life hiding who she truly was by living in her own imaginary world as a child to conforming to others’ expectations well into her adult years. When Shari isn’t writing or working in her healing and coaching business, she loves spending time with her adult daughters, her cat Amy, playing board games, golfing, delving into self-improvement, and the metaphysical.
Connect with Lillico on Facebook or Amazon.
If you would like more information about this topic or to arrange an interview, please
email the author at shari.lillico@gmail.com
Shari Lillico
Author
shari.lillico@gmail.com