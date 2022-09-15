UPDATE #2 - DCI ASSISTING NORWALK POLICE WITH DEATH INVESTIGATION

September 15, 2022

Norwalk, Iowa - This is not a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. It is being distributed on behalf of the Norwalk Police Department as a result of the Division of Criminal Investigation's participation in this investigation.

Norwalk, Iowa - At approximately 0030 hours on September 15th, Norwalk officers were dispatched to a report of a death in the 600 Blk of Knoll Drive. Agents from the DCI were contacted to assist with the investigation. There is no danger to the public.

There is no additional information at this time. Further details will be released later today.