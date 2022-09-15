Legend Senior Living® Named to Fortune's List of Top 25 Best Senior Living Workplaces In the Country

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortune Magazine (fortune.com) has recognized Legend Senior Living as one of the nation's 25 Best Workplaces in the senior living industry. Legend Senior Living, with headquarters in Wichita, KS, owns and operates 43 residences in six states.



Fortune's 65 Best Workplaces in Aging Services in 2022 is determined by a Great Place to Work®, which analyzed anonymous survey feedback from more than 220,000 employees in the senior care industry. Legend ranks #7 among "large workplaces," those with more than 1,000 employees, moving up seven since last year. Legend employed nearly 2,000 at the time of the survey.

"To achieve a Top 25 national ranking in Fortune for the second consecutive year among the country's largest senior living companies has been a highlight of our year," said Matt Buchanan, Legend's Executive Vice President. "This further validates our employee-centered approach and the training and confidence we put in our Associates. We're thrilled yet humbled any time we're certified by Great Place to Work because the rating comes straight from our employees."

Legend scored 25 percentage points higher than the average U.S.-based company whose employees were asked if theirs was a great place to work. Of total Legend employees, 91% say, "My work has a special meaning: this is not 'just a job.'" A typical response is drawn from the surveys summed up Legend employees' prevailing opinion of their employer: "I love this company and how they treat their employees. I can always be myself and share ideas, which is received with an open mind. My manager has an open-door policy, and I never have to worry about going to them about anything."

In addition to being named a Best Workplace in Aging Services, Legend was named A Great Place to Work this year for the fourth time and recently received the NRC Health Employee Approved designation.

"The prolonged pandemic saw Legend associates going above and beyond the expected for the safety and comfort of residents and families," continued Buchanan, reflecting on the last two years. "Their placing us in the ranks of the Top 25 companies in the country after all their hard work gives us one more reason among many to recognize and appreciate them.'"

Legend Senior Living® is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend owns and operates 43 residences – independent living, assisted living, memory care, and personal care – in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania. Its 44th residence in Mechanicsburg, PA, will open in 2023.

