Open House Rescheduled to Sept. 22

Our previously scheduled Racially Disparate Impacts Guidance – Open House on Sept. 15 has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 22. The virtual open house will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Zoom.
This time will be used to gather feedback and answer questions on the draft guidance Commerce expects to publish next week on Sept. 19. More details are forthcoming once the review material is published.
Stay tuned for further announcements and additional posts on our news feed.
