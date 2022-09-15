Iowa Workforce Development Communications

Date: July 9, 2020

Iowa Workforce Development reports initial unemployment insurance claims filed for week of June 28 - July 4, 2020

DES MOINES - The number of initial claims in Iowa, filed between Sunday, June 28, and Saturday, July 4, was 10,698. There were 9,896 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 802 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state. The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims for June 28 - July 4 was 135,177. The U.S. Department of Labor adjusted last week’s initial claim number to 7,732 and continuing claims to 141,748. Iowa Workforce Development relies upon the weekly data released by the U.S. Department of Labor to report its numbers and as such, adopts the revisions to the previously published data.

Unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $31,917,695.63 for the week of June 28 - July 4. There was one less payment day on July 3 due to the holiday, so payments will be down partially for this reason and picked up the following week. The following industries had the most claims:

Manufacturing (3,448)

Industry Not Available - Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (1,670)

Health Care & Social Assistance (833)

Accommodation & Food Services (586)

Retail Trade (519)

A total of $83,076,000 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits was paid during the week of June 28 - July 4, 2020. Since April 4, 2020, a total of $1,226,788,800 in FPUC benefits has been paid.

A total of $4,433,528.82 was paid in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits during the week of June 28 - July 4, 2020.

A total of $3,327,234 in benefits has been paid in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits for the week of June 28 - July 4, 2020. Since May 27, 2020, a total of $25,197,874.39 in PEUC benefits have been paid.

Individuals who have exhausted the additional 13 weeks of PEUC benefits may be eligible for State Extended Benefits (EB) announced in June. Claimants should continue to file weekly claims so that their claims can be reviewed to determine eligibility for State EB. These benefits may provide eligible claimants up to an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits. Not everyone who qualified for PEUC will be eligible for State EB. More information is available here: https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/state-extended-benefits

Employees and employers who have questions regarding returning to work should review the Frequently Asked Questions for each group on our website. Assistance for employers can be found here: https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/sites/search.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/files/content-files/FAQs%20Employers%2006.16.20.pdf

Employees can find assistance here: https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/sites/search.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/files/content-files/FAQs%20Workers%2006.23.20.pdf

For more information on the total data for this week’s unemployment claims, please visit https://www.iowalmi.gov/unemployment-insurance-statistics

