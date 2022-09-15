Workers’ Memorial Day Honors Iowans Who Lost Their Lives In The Workplace

Iowa Workforce Development Communications

Date: April 26, 2019

Des Moines, IA – Iowans will gather to pay tribute to those Iowans who lost their lives in 2018 while on the job at the annual Workers’ Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, April 29th at 11:00 a.m. The ceremony will be held at the State Capitol, West Terrace lawn. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the Wallace Building Auditorium 502 E. 9th St. in Des Moines.

“Workers’ Memorial Day is a day to remember and honor those Iowans who died in the workplace or while serving our country in the military last year. Workers’ Memorial Day is also a day when we renew our commitment to worker health and safety in the workplace,” said Iowa Labor Commissioner Rod Roberts.

During calendar year 2018, 26 Iowans died from injuries sustained while working. Additionally, untold numbers of Iowans are injured from accidents in the workplace. The family and friends of the deceased have been invited to attend this annual ceremony.

Commissioner Roberts will be joined by Governor Kim Reynolds, Lt. Governor Adam Gregg, Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development, President Mark Cooper, South Central Iowa Federation of Labor, and Secretary/Treasurer Charlie Wishman, Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO. Also, state and local public officials, representatives from various labor organizations, and the public are invited to join us in a ceremony to honor and remember those who have lost their lives in work related accidents in 2018.

