Date: November 7, 2019

Contact: Molly Elder

Telephone: 515-725-4116

Email: molly.elder@iwd.iowa.gov

DOC and IWD invite employers in North-Central Iowa to learn about the opportunities available with hiring reentering citizens

DES MOINES – Iowa Department of Corrections and Iowa Workforce Development will host the Employer and Reentry Breakfast Roundtable at the North Central Correctional Facility in Rockwell City, IA, on Dec. 12. Governor Reynolds, who will be kicking-off the event, encourages employers, recruiters and human resource managers to attend the Employer and Reentry Breakfast Roundtable and learn about the opportunities available with hiring returning citizens.

“With one of the strongest job markets in the country, we must innovate and seek new ways to grow our workforce. Matching employers’ needs with formerly incarcerated individuals looking for a new opportunities in life will do just that,” said Gov. Reynolds. “These conversations will build a strong connection within the community, help close the current skills gap and open new doors for Iowans on the road to redemption.”

“The Iowa Corrections team, along with our government, non-profit, and community college partners, has put a tremendous amount of work into transforming incarcerated people into the type of worker that an employer would like to have,” commented Iowa Corrections Director Beth Skinner. “Many of these returning citizens are jobsite-ready. We want to make sure that as employers are looking to fill their labor needs, they consider this population for their workforce.”

The roundtable will feature presentations and discussions about recruiting and training practices, apprenticeship programs, and incentives available to employers who hire returning citizens.

“A common theme we hear from employers is that there are not enough people to fill their open positions. This event is an opportunity to learn how employers can benefit from hiring and training returning citizens,” said Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend. “By opening their recruitment strategy to include returning citizens, employers can find the skilled workers they need and be a part of someone’s success story.”

Employers may register for the roundtable event at Eventbrite. A link to the online registration will also be available at doc.iowa.gov. If you are interested in attending an event and have additional questions, please contact Richelle Seitz at richelle.seitz@iwd.iowa.gov. For media questions about the event, please contact Cord Overton at cord.overton@iowa.gov

