Date: December 23, 2019

IWD, local leaders announce Carroll IowaWORKS office will relocate to Denison in 2020

Iowa Workforce Development is excited to announce that in June 2020, the IowaWORKS office in Carroll will relocate to a new facility in Denison. Iowa Workforce Development has been working with local leaders to relocate the IowaWORKS center in order to expand office space and provide services to more customers. Iowa Workforce Development will continue to provide services in Carroll through an expansion office. Details will be announced later this summer. The new office will continue to serve both Carroll and Denison communities.

“Over the past few years we have seen a steady increase in customer traffic in the Denison area and the timing is right now for the IowaWORKS office to relocate to Denison,” said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development. “We have been meeting with local leaders, including legislators and local workforce board members, to find the best solution for helping Crawford County residents meet their employment goals. The Denison community and community school district have been huge supporters of Future Ready Iowa and relocating the office to Denison will allow IowaWORKS team members to support those efforts on a larger scale.”

The decision to relocate the IowaWORKS office to Denison came after local leaders and Iowa Workforce Development officials evaluated the demand and need for IowaWORKS resources in both communities. Once the new location opens in Denison, an expansion office will continue to serve Carroll residents.

“Denison is a growing community and our residents are excited to utilize the IowaWORKS services and prepare for the workplace of the future. We look forward to partnering with Iowa Workforce Development on finding the best office location to meet the needs of the entire region,” said Evan Blakely, Executive Director, Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County.

In addition to providing services to job seekers, IowaWORKS centers also connect local employers with workforce solutions.

“As one of Crawford County’s largest employers, WESCO Industries welcomes IowaWORKS back to Denison,” said Clay Adams, Executive Director, WESCO Industries, Inc. “We have frequently relied on IowaWORKS for our staffing needs and we very much look forward to continuing our relationship with the IowaWORKS team in the future.”

“On behalf of the Denison Job Corps Center and the students we serve, we are pleased to hear that the IowaWORKS office will be relocating to Denison,” said Douglas Dorhout, Center Director, Denison Job Corps Center. “In hearing this news, it is reassuring that the Denison Job Corps will continue our partnership with IowaWORKS and connect employers and students to multiple support services.”

Updates about the IowaWORKS office relocation will be released as they become available. Job seekers, employers, and community groups are encouraged to contact their nearest IowaWORKS center, or visit IowaWORKS.gov to learn more about the employment services available to them.

