DHHR Reminds Residents of Affordable Connectivity Program
A household qualifies* for ACP if an individual in the household participates in one of the following programs:
Residents whose income is 200% or less than the Federal Poverty Guidelines also qualify for ACP.
In addition to the monthly internet discount, ACP provides a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.
Applicants should visit fcc.gov/acp to submit an application online or print out a mail-in application.
For questions related to eligibility or application status, call the ACP Support Center at 877-384-2575.