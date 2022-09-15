Submit Release
DHHR Reminds Residents of Affordable Connectivity Program

A household qualifies* for ACP if an individual in the household participates in one of the following programs:

*Applicants may need to show a card, letter, or official document as proof of participation in one of these programs when applying for ACP.

Residents whose income is 200% or less than the Federal Poverty Guidelines also qualify for ACP.

In addition to the monthly internet discount, ACP provides a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price. 

Applicants should visit fcc.gov/acp to submit an application online or print out a mail-in application.

For questions related to eligibility or application status, call the ACP Support Center at 877-384-2575.​

