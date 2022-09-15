MDC offering prescribed burn certification training in St. Charles and Lincoln Counties

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo. — Prescribed fire is a valuable tool that can help land managers achieve their goals and benefit native plants and wildlife at the same time.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering prescribed burn certification training in both St. Charles and Lincoln Counties for anyone interested in learning how to properly utilize prescribed fire. Controlled burning is a valuable tool for the management of grasslands, prairies, woodlands, glades, and other natural communities.

Participants will learn how prescribed burns can benefit natural habitats, and how to safely utilize fire to accomplish their land management goals.

The Missouri Prescribed Burn Certification training consists of two parts: Part one is an online training which will be completed at the participant’s own pace. Part two will be an in-person field event. To sign up for the training, participants must first enroll in a specific field event (see below). Information will be via email to the address provided at registration with instructions on how to complete the required online training. The online training must be taken prior to attending the field event.

To register, follow the links provided below.

Thursday, Oct. 13 , from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., in St. Charles County, field portion to take place at the MDC St. Louis Regional Office on the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area. For more details and to register online, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4cm.

Friday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., in Jefferson County, field portion to take place at the USDA Service Center in Hillsboro. For more details and to register online, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4cs.

Each prescribed burn field event is free to private landowners but costs $25 for contractors. Advanced online registration is required using the links provided above. Participants will receive permanent Certified Burner Certification after successfully completing the in-person field day.

To learn more about prescribed fire, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zrf.