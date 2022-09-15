Kixie To Exhibit at the RE+ 2022 Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kixie, creators of the PowerCall sales engagement software, announced today they will be exhibiting at the RE+ conference in Anaheim, CA from September 19-22, 2022. Kixie representatives are looking forward to meeting with renewable energy professionals and learning about the latest trends in the industry. This will be Kixie's first time exhibiting at this conference, and they are happy to be participating in this event.
RE+ is the largest clean energy conference in North America, drawing over 19,000 professionals from over 110 countries, and from all areas of the solar power and renewable energy sectors. Attendees can look forward to hearing from industry experts and networking with other clean energy professionals, with over 24 hours of networking events in store.
Kixie will be at the RE+ 2022 conference, sharing insights on business to consumer communications, specifically on how to improve outbound and inbound calling efforts for solar power companies, using technology like:
Local presence dialing for 500% higher connection rates
SMS automation for set-and-forget structured outreach
Multi-line auto dialing to make 10x more calls
Voicemail drop saves up to 2 hours every day with automated voicemails
If you run a sales team and want to improve your team’s productivity, come visit us at the RE+ conference or learn more here: https://www.kixie.com/solutions/home-improvement/
About Kixie: Achieve more sales with ultra-reliable, easily automated calling & texting that works with leading CRMs like HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive and more. Integrate Kixie’s sales engagement platform with your current tech stack in just a few minutes. Try out this and more sales automations free for 7 days: https://www.kixie.com/sign-up/
Jasper Benson-Sulzer
