Michelle Castle Joins Market Research Firm Alter Agents as Chief Innovation Officer
Strategic market research consultancy adds to leadership team to drive the development of new offerings and nurture an innovation pipeline as the company grows
At this point in my career, it was important for me to align with a company that shares my vision for the future of the industry.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alter Agents, full-service strategic market research consultancy, has added Michelle Castle to its team as Chief Innovation Officer. Castle will support the company's continued expansion through the development of new business products and services that push the boundaries of traditional research. She will use her deep experience in the insights industry, and her skills in collaborating with and leading cross-functional teams, to create an innovation pipeline that drives growth and value.
— Michelle Castle
"As we wrote in our recent book, Influencing Shopper Decisions, market research has not kept pace with the rapidly evolving world around us and we are committed to changing that," said Rebecca Brooks, Founder and CEO of Alter Agents. "This means we have to disrupt the status quo to truly deliver the insights our clients need to make better decisions. Michelle is the perfect leader to further translate this goal into reality, pursuing innovative, scalable strategies that will benefit the entire market research ecosystem, and our continued growth as a company."
Castle joins the Alter Agents team after nearly three decades in the market research industry, including as U.S. CEO of Hall and Partners. She has additional C-level executive experience from serving as CEO of db5 (now Bastion db5) and Chief Strategy Officer at Hypothesis Group. Castle has also held various level positions at other insights companies such as IRI and Milward Brown.
Castle said, "At this point in my career, it was important for me to align with a company that shares my vision for the future of the industry. Alter Agents is already directly addressing how the market research space needs to evolve in order to future proof and stay relevant. As Chief Innovation Officer, I'm excited to drive a solutions-led innovation practice that builds on Alter Agents' strong foundation of thought leadership and contributes to ongoing growth and success."
Just prior to joining Alter Agents, Castle was a strategic advisor for Have Her Back, a women-owned and -operated culture consultancy working with companies on initiatives that solve workplace and culture inequities in impactful ways. She holds a Master of Science in Communications from the University of Illinois, a Bachelor of Science from Appalachian State University, and has completed the Senior Management Program at Babson College. She is based in Chicago.
About Alter Agents
Alter Agents is a full-service strategic market research consultancy reimagining research in an era of shifting decision making. Deep creative thinking and innovative solutions help Alter Agents' clients understand consumer needs. The Alter Agents team believes that research must adapt to help brands overcome challenges brought by trends like shopper promiscuity and brand narcissism. The company's immersive approach and unique methodology has helped brands such Snapchat, YouTube, Audacy, Viking River Cruises, Pinterest, and more gain powerful, actionable insights. A new book detailing the company's approach, "Influencing Shopper Decisions: Unleash the Power of Your Brand to Win Customers," is available from booksellers worldwide. More at www.alteragents.com. @Alter_Agents
