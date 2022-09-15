Pelosi Statement on Tentative Railway Labor Agreement   

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement as a tentative agreement was reached between unions and railroads to avoid a strike: “The report of a tentative agreement between railroads represented by labor unions and the National Carriers’ Conference Committee is good news for our nation’s economy, our security and the well-being of the American people. I commend President Biden for his personal involvement and insistence on resolution and especially Labor Secretary Marty Walsh for leading the negotiations. I congratulate both parties for coming to terms that will avoid a strike and take a positive step forward in terms of respecting workers’ rights. I also want to commend the representatives of the labor unions who wouldn’t leave the table without achieving justice for their workers. “With hope for an agreement but concern for the challenges that a strike would present, Congress stood ready to take action. Congress under the Commerce Clause of the Constitution has the authority and responsibility to ensure the uninterrupted operation of essential transportation services and has in the past enacted legislation for such purposes. Led by the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, the House prepared and had reviewed legislation, so that we would be ready to act, pursuant to Section 10 of the Railway Labor Act. “Thankfully this action may not be necessary. We congratulate the unions and railroads for coming to an agreement, because it is in the national interest that essential transportation services be maintained.” # # #