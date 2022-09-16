Diamond CBD Expands Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC Gummy Offerings
Wholly-owned subsidiary of First Capital Venture Co. to grab considerable share of $1.3 billion cannabis edibles market
Diamond Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN)FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diamond CBD (“Diamond”), one of the largest cannabis retailers in North America, recently expanded its grip over the billion-dollar cannabis edibles market, adding a slew of new delta 8 gummies SKUs to their offerings. First Capital Venture Co. (the “Company”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Diamond Wellness Holdings Co., seeks to widen its share in what analysts state is a $1.3 billion sector with a year-over-year growth rate of 20%, was also one of the first in the industry to make available to consumers all-new, Farm Bill compliant delta 9 THC gummies. Consumers of Diamond products now have a wide array of options for gummies with a large selection of flavors and strengths available from which they can choose.
Diamond’s new lines of delta 8 and delta 9 THC gummies offer customers new ways to enhance their minds, find balance and maintain wellness, unlike anything the market has ever seen. Moreover, consumers no longer have the same concern regarding federal regulations or restrictions, as with cannabis. All delta 8 and delta 9 THC gummies sold by Diamond are hemp-derived, federally legal and compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill as passed by Congress.
Delta 8 gummies are an exciting way for consumers to try cannabis products that offer a mild euphoric sensation with no paranoia and anxiety. Diamond offers several popular brands, including classic Chill Plus Gummies and customer favorite 10X Gummies. For those looking to try something different, the Company is now one of the first to offer delta 9 THC gummies. With Fresh brand delta 9 gummies carefully crafted from hemp, consumers can enjoy a classic cannabinoid that provides a boost of wellness with a buzz.
To produce the perfect collection of cannabinoids for consumer use, Diamond CBD employs a highly qualified team of professionals and researchers. The Company has a growing list of products, including CBD, delta 8, delta 9, delta 10, HHC, and THCO. Delta 10 provides energy and focus, Delta 8 provides relaxation and calm, and CBD provides other desired sensations. Each compound, from Delta 8 to THCO, has been hand-crafted to have the perfect formulation of genetics and terpenes. Moreover, Diamond CBD provides an ideal balance of aroma, scent, and flavor to give every edible a sweet taste.
About Diamond CBD
Diamond CBD focuses on the development, and marketing of premium quality hemp extracts containing a broad spectrum of natural cannabidiol (CBD) derivatives. Diamond CBD’s team includes industry pioneers and experts dedicated to producing the purest and most effective CBD products that can be found anywhere. Diamond CBD markets throughout the United States a broad and robust selection of CBD products including powerful, natural oils, tinctures, and edibles. For more information, please visit its website at www.DiamondCBD.com. Diamond CBD is a subsidiary of Diamond Wellness Holdings, Inc.
Safe Harbor: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contact:
Diamond CBD
800-433-0127
info@diamoncbd.com
Dennis Ruggeri
Nation Lawyers Chartered
email us here