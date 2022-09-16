CBD Mall Introduces New Selection of Delta 8 Edibles Brands
Popular online cannabis retailer aims for significant stake in edibles market predicted to be worth almost $200 billionFT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD Mall, a popular retailer in the online hemp-derived cannabis space and purveyor of the largest selection of vaping strains in the industry, announced recently the Company’s intention to expand its delta 8 edibles offerings. Over the past few months, CBD Mall added several well-known and up-and-coming delta 8 brands to its already successful collection of gummies, chocolates, and other sweet and tasty edible products. The decision to expand further into the delta 8 edibles market was born from demand and strategy. CBD Mall customers continue to overwhelmingly prefer edible products, especially those infused with federally legal, hemp-derived delta 8. Moreover, experts at Custom Market Insights predict the $20 billion sector will grow at a CAGR of 32.04% over the next decade, ballooning to almost $200 billion by 2030.
Delta 8 THC is far and away the most sought cannabinoid on the consumer market today and CBD Mall is proud to be a leader in the industry. The Company was a pioneer in the early days of delta 8, with a variety of delicious edible products such as Chill Plus Delta 8 Squares Gummies. Today, its collection of Farm Bill compliant, federally legal delta 8 edibles continues to grow, as does the Company’s base of consumers.
Starting last summer, CBD Mall introduced a slew of new delta 8 edibles products to customers, wrangling from creamy, delicious chocolates to sweet and fruity gummies. Each is unique in flavor and effect, giving consumers a bold, individual experience that lasts. High atop the list are products like the Chill Plus Delta-8 THC Chocolate Bar, a milk chocolate experience that melts in one’s mouth while making the user melt away. New delta 8 gummies from Bites, 10X, and Shrooms have had customers asking for more.
CBD Mall employs a team of highly experienced and qualified professionals and researchers to create a perfect collection of cannabinoids for consumer use. In addition to CBD, Delta 8, Delta 9, Delta 10, HHC, and THCO, the Company offers a wide range of products. Most popular among its offerings are edibles, creams, and others. CBD Mall takes great care to source the perfect genetics and terpenes in all of its products, creating an amazing balance of aroma, taste, and scent.
About CBD Mall
CBD Mall is a unique retailer in the cannabis space, one of the few that understands high-end does not have to mean a high price. The Company is a hemp retailer for everyone, with premium CBD, delta 8 THC, and other cannabinoids that anyone can afford. CBD Mall's team is comprised of a collective knowledge base. Here, hemp industry pioneers, product experts, and researchers come together to source the highest quality cannabinoids. For more information, please visit its website at www.CBDMall.com. CBD Mall offers an extensive selection of products derived from hemp, including oils, tinctures and edibles.
Contact:
CBD Mall
(305) 676-6838
info@cbdmall.com
Dennis Ruggeri
Nation Lawyers Chartered
email us here