I-95 North Ramp to I-76 East/Packer Avenue to Close at Night for Paving in South Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The ramp from northbound Interstate 95 to eastbound Interstate 76/ Packer Avenue (Exit 19) in South Philadelphia is scheduled to close for at least two-to-three weeknights between Monday, September 26, and Friday, October 7, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning for paving under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, Interstate 295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.



During the closure, northbound I-95 motorists will be directed to follow the posted detour using Broad Street (Route611)/Pattison Avenue (Exit 17) to access eastbound I-76.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Repairs to the 13 structures include replacing rocker bearings, frozen sliding plate bearings and deck expansion joints; cleaning and painting steel beams; repairing substructure concrete; and reconstructing bearing pedestals.

In addition, the project includes the replacement of 24 high mast light poles along the I-95 corridor in Philadelphia and Delaware counties.

Driscoll Construction Company, Inc. of Philadelphia is the general contractor on the $43.3 million project, which is financed with 100% federal funds.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #







