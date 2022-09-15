Weekend Repairs on SB I-83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge to be Rescheduled

09/15/2022

​Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that expansion dam repairs planned for this weekend on the southbound Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between Dauphin and Cumberland counties will be rescheduled.

Repairs were initially expected to be performed from 9:00 PM Friday, September 16 to 6:00 AM Monday, September 19, weather permitting. However, due to higher-than-expected river levels, this work must be postponed until a later date.







Tentative work dates are the weekends of October 7-10, and October 14-17. An update will be issued when the new schedule is set.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





