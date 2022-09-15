Colten Galambas selected as new Lovell game warden

Cody - Colten Galambas has been selected as the new Lovell area game warden for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Galambas replaces Dillon Herman, who recently transferred to the Alpine game warden district.

Galambas, a native of Gillette, previously served for Game and Fish as a habitat and access technician, wildlife technician and as a game warden trainee in the Cody Region. He earned a bachelor's degree in Fish and Wildlife Ecology and Management from Montana State University.

Galambas grew up in the outdoors and said the time he spent with his family outdoors influenced his career path and sparked a passion for hunting.

“The Lovell district has such a wide diversity of wildlife resources and habitat and I am excited to serve as the district’s game warden,” Galambas said. “I look forward to meeting new people in the community and building connections along the way.”

Galambas can be reached at the Lovell game warden station at 307-548-7310.

- WGFD -