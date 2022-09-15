Submit Release
Thorne/Williams WHMA to close temporarily for cheatgrass treatment

Laramie -

The Thorne/Williams Wildlife Habitat Management Area (WHMA) will close temporarily from Sept. 16 through Sept. 22 to allow for an aerial herbicide application project to control cheatgrass.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department, in cooperation with the Bureau of Land Management, will be aerially spraying herbicide via helicopter to control cheatgrass in the Thorne/Williams WHMA and surrounding lands. In order to complete the project efficiently and safely, the WHMA will be closed to public access during these dates. The WHMA will reopen immediately following the completion of the project. 

Cheatgrass, an invasive annual grass, is threatening native habitats found within important seasonal ranges for big game animals. Herbicide will control the competitive annual grass, resulting in the release of moisture and soil nutrients for use by native plant communities. The Game and Fish Department anticipates long term benefits to wildlife habitat as a result of this treatment.

The Tom Thorne/Beth Williams area is north of Sybille Creek and Wyoming Highway 34. The 2,960-acre habitat area provides access for fishing, hunting, trapping, camping, hiking, wildlife viewing, and floating.

                                                               
 

- WGFD -


 

