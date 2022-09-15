ACI Medical & Dental School Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
The event took place in Eatontown, NJ on Friday, September 9th, with several New Jersey government officials in attendance.
ACI is one of the top technical schools in NJ offering educational programs in the medical and dental field with hands-on training and job placement assistance.”EATONTOWN, NJ, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, September 9th, ACI Medical & Dental School celebrated their ribbon cutting ceremony for their new location at 215 Broad Street in Eatontown, NJ. In attendance were several New Jersey government officials, including NJ State Senator Vin Gopal.
— Deputy Director Monmouth County Commissioner Sue Kiley
Senator Gopal posted on social media: “Great day today at the ACI Medical & Dental School Ribbon Cutting in Eatontown today. Thank you for having me! Frank Preston, Christine and their team at ACI put students first. They are our future!”
Also in attendance were Director Monmouth County Commissioner Tom Arnone and Deputy Director Monmouth County Commissioner Sue Kiley, who awarded the school with a Certificate of Recognition.
Deputy Commissioner Kiley posted on social media: “Congratulations to ACI Medical & Dental School on the ribbon cutting at their newest location, 215 Broad Street, Eatontown, NJ. ACI is one of the top technical schools in NJ offering educational programs in the medical and dental field with hands-on training and job placement assistance. The Board of Monmouth County Commissioners applauds your efforts towards the betterment of our community and the lives of these students and wish you continued success in your new location!”
ACI Medical & Dental School is fully accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools (MSA-CESS) and offers hands-on career training programs for Medical Assistants, Dental Assistants, and Medical & Dental Administrative Assistants. They are proud of their staff and students’ dedication that has contributed to the school’s success, with a 93% graduation rate*, 85% employment rate**, and 89% credentialed on national certification exams***
ACI Medical & Dental School thanks these special guests for this recognition and is excited to start a new chapter at the beautiful new location.
*(IPEDS 9/1/17 – 8/31/18)
**(7/1/20 – 6/30/21)
***(7/1/2019 – 6/30/2020)
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony - ACI Medical & Dental School