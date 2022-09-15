Beacon Media + Marketing Releases Guide on Why Businesses Should Put Pricing on Their Website
EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Media + Marketing has released a guide on why businesses should put pricing on their website. Although they may hesitate to turn people away, listing the prices will allow for more qualified leads.
Businesses can’t overshare information about their prices. It’s better to be transparent and honest with the customer base. Especially when people are looking for a particular product or service and are researching prices. Being open about one’s cost is a good way to get people more invested in the company because they’re transparent.
Listing the prices on the website allows companies to save time from answering phone calls about pricing. It will also weed out bad leads, gain customer trust from the start, and provide an answer on the price people are looking for. This allows businesses to set the standard with clients from the beginning and avoid potential negotiations.
Beacon Media + Marketing list several benefits for listing the prices on a company website, including:
• Building trust with customers
• Breaking down unaffordability beliefs
• Saving time by providing honest answers
• Establishing a strong brand
• Creating an incentive to work with the business
• Providing information on all prices
The guide also reviews three effective ways businesses can list their prices on their website: utilizing service pages, providing educational information, and explaining why a business is different. Those interested in detailed descriptions of each can read the article to learn more.
People wanting further explanation from marketing experts can listen to The Beacon Way podcast by Adrienne Wilkerson and Jennifer Christenson. They provide context as to why it’s important for businesses to list their prices and how that can significantly impact customer conversions.
Beacon Media + Marketing is an award-winning digital marketing agency with offices in Anchorage, Alaska and Reno, Nevada. It helps businesses grow, scale, and thrive, and delivers sustainable, measurable results for its clients across America. Beacon offers services that will aid in increasing customer conversions. Visit the Beacon Media + Marketing website to learn more.
Adrienne Wilkerson
Adrienne Wilkerson
Beacon Media and Marketing
