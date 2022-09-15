Georgetown Behavioral Hospital Releases Guide on Ohio’s Opioid Epidemic: Statistics, Costs, Facts, and Treatment
EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgetown Behavioral Hospital has released a guide on Ohio’s opioid epidemic. Ohio is one of the most affected states by the opioid epidemic, with some of the top numbers of opioid-related deaths in the nation.
Opioids are a class of drugs responsible for causing various calming and sedating effects on the brain. It blocks pain signals from being received by the brain when sent from different areas in the body. They could be prescription medications (painkillers) or street drugs like heroin.
Opioid drugs can be highly addictive as it causes intense relaxation and gives people a “high” feeling. The addiction stems from the quick tolerance development and physical dependence on them. People commonly become addicted to opioids such as Oxycontin, Vicodin, Heroin, and Fentanyl.
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital offers thorough statistics on the opioid epidemic in Ohio. They provide information on opioid-related deaths and which areas of Ohio are most affected.
Addiction treatment is one of the best ways that the opioid epidemic can be combated in Ohio. People develop a physical and psychological dependence on opioids, making it extremely difficult to quit their addiction. However, treatment facilities allow adequate support from detox to aftercare.
Depending on the opioid and addiction severity, withdrawal symptoms can begin in as little as six hours after the last dose. The withdrawal symptoms will also affect people differently, including anxiety, agitation, body aches, difficulty sleeping, sweating, gastric disturbances, nausea, and vomiting. To safely detox from their opioid addiction, people should seek help from a treatment facility that can help give them the tools to stay sober after inpatient care.
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital offers quality care from a caring staff and effective, evidence-based programs. If you or someone you know is struggling with severe mental health problems, they should visit the website to learn more about the hospital’s mental health inpatient care programs.
William Slover
William Slover
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital
