Georgetown Behavioral Hospital Releases Guide on How to Overcome Barriers to Recovery from Addiction
EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgetown Behavioral Hospital has released a guide on overcoming barriers to addiction recovery. People may face several problems or setbacks while on the journey of addiction recovery.
Addiction is a disease that uniquely affects people, mentally and physically. The symptoms will vary depending on the substance that someone is addicted to. However, recovering from the addiction is just as challenging, and many need help through that process.
The guide covers four main barriers people will likely face on their addiction recovery journey. The first one includes denial or unwillingness. Many people who suffer from drug or alcohol use disorder symptoms do not realize the severity of their problem until symptoms associated with severe addiction occur. This can make it extremely difficult for people to admit their addiction and be willing to make the necessary steps to change.
Another barrier that is covered is shame and stigma. Some may feel shameful for seeking help or admitting they have an addiction in the first place. Others may be wary of the stigma that society associated with substance use disorder and fear judgment or shame surrounded by seeking help.
People may also face a barrier of lacking access to addiction treatment. Some may have a strict or busy schedule that doesn’t allow them to take the necessary time needed for recovery. While others may not know where to get help in their area.
The last barrier covered in the guide is people’s possible financial concerns. Although they want to get better, they may not feel as though they have the financial ability to afford the intensive care they need.
People interested in learning more about these different barriers to recovering from addiction and how to overcome those challenges can read the guide.
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital offers quality care from a caring staff and effective, evidence-based programs. If you or someone you know is struggling with severe mental health problems, they should visit the website to learn more about the hospital’s mental health inpatient care programs.
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital
