Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis: Gov. DeSantis Right to Relocate Illegal Immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard

9/15/2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis released the following statement today, in response to the news surrounding the confirmation that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis relocated two planes of illegal immigrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard:



CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “There is an old saying that says, ‘You can’t beat something with nothing.’ That is exactly how I feel about the critics of Governor DeSantis’ relocation of illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations like Martha’s Vineyard. The critics have no immigration policy because Biden’s agenda is to perpetuate illegal immigrants entering our country, at the expense of the law-abiding, tax-paying communities where they end up. Biden’s open-border policy has brought us record fentanyl deaths – rising most rapidly in children – and known murders committed by illegal immigrants. His lack of any U.S. border protection accelerates human trafficking and immigrant deaths. Remember the truck loads of dead bodies found? Those are just the ones we know about. Shame on the empty-headed pundits who now want to score cheap points by saying this relocation program, done by the state and in accordance with federal law, is ‘human trafficking.’ They simply don’t want to look at the truth - the lack of any real federal immigration policy leaves us at the state level to do what we can with what we have. Biden has done nothing. I applaud Governor DeSantis for stepping up to the plate.”



