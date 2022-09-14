IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:WMBB: Buddy Check 13 with Amy Hoyt and Katie Patronis on Breast Cancer Awareness

Submit Release
9/14/2022

 

WMBB: Buddy Check 13 with Amy Hoyt and Katie Patronis on Breast Cancer Awareness

ABC News 13, WMBB
September 13, 2022
Click here to watch the full video.
 
Yesterday, Katie Patronis, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis' wife, sat down with News 13’s Amy Hoyt to discuss her battle with breast cancer and her treatment and recovery. Mrs. Patronis is now an advocate for breast cancer awareness.
 
About CFO Jimmy Patronis
Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).

