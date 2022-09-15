Irene Springan 1919-2022

Irene Springan, 103, Bismarck, passed away September 9, 2022. Cremation has taken place. Burial will be held at a later date at Fairview Cemetery, Stanley.

Irene was born on March 12, 1919, to William and Frankie Burlingame in Stanley. She was raised and educated in Stanley, graduating from Stanley High School in 1936. Throughout her career, Irene worked as a legal secretary in Polson, Montana, and ending as a secretary for the North Dakota Supreme Court.

On January 7, 1969, Irene married Dr. Arne Springan.

Irene enjoyed camping, reading, and visiting with friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Yvette Duncan; three step-children, Gail (Hartmut) Stroth, Mark (Nancy) Springan, and Dawn Mieggelke; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Arne, and first husband, Alfred Pronovost; siblings, Vera, Winnie, and Floyd; one step-son-in-law and one son-in-law; and her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Scottish Rite Speech Therapy Center, PO Box 2094, Bismarck, ND 58502-2094.

Funeral Home Link: https://www.eastgatefuneral.com/obituary/irene-springan?fh_id=15112