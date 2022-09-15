Legal Services of the Hudson Valley Held its 2022 Equal Access to Justice Gala

(L-R): Paul Adler, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, Legal Services of the Hudson Valley CEO Rachel Halperin, Jonathan C. Harris (L-R): Legal Services of the Hudson Valley CEO Rachel Halperin, Jonathan C. Harris, Paul Adler, Tara Rosenblum New York State Governor Kathy Hochul

This year's gala honored New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, Paul Adler of Rand Commercial, and Jonathan C. Harris of MBIA, Inc.

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legal Services of the Hudson Valley (LSHV) held its annual Equal Access to Justice Gala on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the Westchester Country Club in Rye, NY. This year’s gala was emceed by Tara Rosenblum of News 12 and honored New York State Governor Kathy Hochul with the Champion of Justice Award, and Paul Adler, Chief Strategy Officer, Rand Commercial, and Jonathan C. Harris, General Counsel and Secretary, MBIA Inc., with the Access to Justice Award. Over 200 members from the county, legal, business, and nonprofit communities attended the event to celebrate Legal Services of the Hudson Valley and their honorees commitment to ensuring justice for all.

“I would like to thank everyone who attended our 2022 Equal Access to Justice Gala as we celebrated our organization and our honorees commitment to ensuring justice for all,” said Rachel Halperin, CEO of Legal Services of the Hudson Valley. “This year’s gala would not be possible without our supporters who believe in our mission and the work we do each day to provide free civil legal services to those who are unable to afford an attorney. The funds that we have received at this year’s gala will allow for us to continue our mission of helping our neighbors throughout the Hudson Valley who have nowhere else to turn when their basic needs are at stake.”

Attendees enjoyed a cocktail and networking reception that featured hearty hors d’oeuvres followed by a program that celebrated LSHV’s clients and this year’s honorees. All proceeds from this year’s gala will allow Legal Services of the Hudson Valley to continue its mission of protecting rights and promoting justice for all throughout the Hudson Valley region. For those who would still like to make a donation in support of their mission, please visit www.lshv.org.

This year’s Equal Access to Justice Gala was made possible through the generous support of the following sponsors and underwriters: Presenting Sponsor – Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP; Platinum Sponsors – Boies Schiller Flexner LLP; Bond Schoenek & King; Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP; Mastercard; MBIA Inc.; Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP; PepsiCo; Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP; Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP; Gold Sponsors – Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Sidney & Linda Rosdeitcher; Selendy Gay Elsberg PLLC; Sidney Rosedeitcher; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP; Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz; Silver Sponsors – Baker McKenzie; Cabanillas and Associates P.C.; Debevoise and Plimpton LLP; DelBello Donnellan Weingarten Wise & Wiederkehr LLP; Keane & Beane P.C.; Mutual of America; PCSB Community Foundation; Reception Underwriter – Finkelstein, Blankinship, Frei-Pearson & Garber, LLP; Reception Underwriter – Webster Bank; Bronze Sponsors – Bleakly Platt & Schmidt, LLP; Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company; Clarfeld; Cooley LLP; Kutak Rock LLP; Mintz; The Paul and Mary Adler Charitable Fund for Good; Alison Plenge and Colin Aitken; Rand Commercial; Sher Tremonte LLP; Yankwitt LLP; Client Sponsors – Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP; Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP; Kraft Kennedy; Dessert Underwriter– AMS Acquisitions; Holt Construction; McCabe & Mack LLP; Simone Development Companies; Floral Underwriter – Ginsburg Development Companies; Printing Underwriters – Benefit Mall; Brown & Brown, Inc.; Walden Macht & Harren LLP; Photography Underwriter – Goetz Fitzpatrick LLP; Awards Underwriters – Catholic Charities of New York; Ryan Karben; Arnold Linhardt; Rand Commerical – RJ Smith; Strategic Services Inc; The Difference Card.

About Legal Services of the Hudson Valley: Legal Services of the Hudson Valley’s (LSHV) mission is to provide high quality counsel in civil matters for low-income individuals and families and other vulnerable persons who do not have access to legal representation to maintain their basic needs, and to pursue equity through dismantling systemic oppression. LSHV provides free, high-quality civil legal services in Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, Dutchess, Orange, Sullivan, and Ulster counties. For more information about LSHV, please visit them online at www.lshv.org or contact 1-877-574-8529.