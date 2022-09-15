Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 244,799 in the last 365 days.

Governor McKee Statement on Today's Jobs Numbers

RHODE ISLAND, September 15 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee released the following statement on today's jobs report, which shows that Rhode Island is maintaining a strong unemployment rate of 2.8 percent – which, while up 0.1 percent from last month, is driven by an increase in the labor force of 1,800 people over the month. This indicates that more Rhode Islanders are now getting back into the job market and actively seeking work.

"Rhode Island has momentum and we are seeing that month after month, with more people getting back into the job market and looking for work. It is the focus of my Administration each and every day to build on that momentum and increase families' incomes across Rhode Island," said Governor McKee. "Today's news is encouraging, showing that jobs have increased by 2,500 over the month and that the state has regained nearly 92 percent of the jobs lost during the pandemic. In addition to historically-low unemployment rates, Rhode Island has one of the top-ranked economic recoveries in the nation and there are good-paying jobs still available."

See the full jobs report at https://dlt.ri.gov/press-releases/rhode-island-based-jobs-increase-2500-july-august-unemployment-rate-increases-28.

###

You just read:

Governor McKee Statement on Today's Jobs Numbers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.