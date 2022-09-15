Governor McKee Statement on Today's Jobs Numbers

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee released the following statement on today's jobs report, which shows that Rhode Island is maintaining a strong unemployment rate of 2.8 percent – which, while up 0.1 percent from last month, is driven by an increase in the labor force of 1,800 people over the month. This indicates that more Rhode Islanders are now getting back into the job market and actively seeking work.

"Rhode Island has momentum and we are seeing that month after month, with more people getting back into the job market and looking for work. It is the focus of my Administration each and every day to build on that momentum and increase families' incomes across Rhode Island," said Governor McKee. "Today's news is encouraging, showing that jobs have increased by 2,500 over the month and that the state has regained nearly 92 percent of the jobs lost during the pandemic. In addition to historically-low unemployment rates, Rhode Island has one of the top-ranked economic recoveries in the nation and there are good-paying jobs still available."

See the full jobs report at https://dlt.ri.gov/press-releases/rhode-island-based-jobs-increase-2500-july-august-unemployment-rate-increases-28.

