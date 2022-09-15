Cannabis-Friendly Hotel Group Elevations Hotels and Resorts to Participate at MJ Unpacked Las Vegas
Elevations Hotels and Resorts is a collection of lifestyle-driven hotels offering experiential amenities for travelers seeking boutique and immersive accommodations.
The hotel group will host a MJ Unpacked Welcome Mixer from 7 to 11 p.m. PT, on September 28, at the Artisan Hotel in Las Vegas.
— Alex Rizk, CEO at Elevations Hotels and Resorts
Elevations Hotels and Resorts offers experiential amenities for travelers seeking boutique and immersive accommodations. To celebrate the hotel group’s industry debut and to kickstart the multi-day event, the brand will host a MJ Unpacked Welcome Mixer from 7 to 11 p.m. PT, on September 28, at the Artisan Hotel in Las Vegas. Fellow conference attendees can connect, enjoy craft cocktails, as well as culinary creations by celebrity chef Jordan Savell. Formerly of Hell’s Kitchen, Savell is now part of the Culinary Program at Elevations Hotels and Resorts. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at ElevationsNation.com.
During MJ Unpacked, Elevations Hotels and Resorts will exhibit in the Brand Experience Hall at Booth 634, representing the emerging canna-tourism sector alongside some of the most successful industry brands. MJ Unpacked attendees will have the opportunity to meet the Elevations Hotels and Resorts leadership team and learn more about the collection’s corporate membership offerings through its Elevations Nation platform.
The hotel collection is uniquely positioned to transform travel and tourism with properties in Phoenix and Las Vegas, as well as its own distinct Elevations Nation membership program. Members of the rewards platform gain access to exclusive virtual content and curated lifestyle, wellness, cannabis, and culinary experiences.
“Cannabis-friendly destinations are becoming increasingly popular on a national scale and with a mainstream audience. We look forward to making travel more accessible and personalized for all lifestyles,” explained Alex Rizk, CEO at Elevations Hotels and Resorts.
Rizk will also be in attendance for the inaugural MJU Venture Summit on September 28. The event is exclusively for venture fund managers, family office executives, and individuals actively investing in cannabis.
“We envision a new era of tourism where people can participate in canna-inspired classes and activities, while having the ability to enjoy cannabis in their room and at the hotel lounge. Our hotel model is already transforming how the modern traveler experiences a city,” stated Rizk.
Elevations Hotels and Resorts will be expanding to other destination cities in the U.S. in 2023. For more information, visit ElevationsHotelsandResorts.com, or to become an Elevations Nation corporate member, visit ElevationsNation.com.
About Elevations Hotels and Resorts:
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Elevations Hotels and Resorts is a collection of lifestyle-driven hotels offering experiential amenities for travelers seeking boutique and immersive accommodations. Elevations Hotels and Resorts has properties in Phoenix, Las Vegas, and will be coming to other destination cities in 2023. In addition to cannabis-friendly lodging, Elevations Hotels and Resorts has its own distinct membership program, Elevations Nation. Members of the community rewards platform gain access to exclusive virtual content and curated lifestyle, wellness, cannabis, and culinary experiences. For more information, visit www.ElevationsHotelsandResorts.com.
About Elevations Nation:
Established in 2022, Elevations Nation is a lifestyle-driven membership program by Elevations Hotels and Resorts. Designed for guests and residents, the community platform features curated lifestyle, wellness, cannabis, and culinary experiences. Membership unlocks virtual educational courses, travel and lodging benefits, early access to new products, and VIP entry to events at Elevations Hotels and Resorts, as well as off-site activations at premier partner venues. Boutique stays with Elevations Hotels and Resorts include The Clarendon Hotel and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona, and The Artisan Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. More properties coming to destination cities in 2023. Live the elevated life. For more information, visit ElevationsNation.com.
