Route 910 Drilling Underway in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations are underway on Route 910 (Wexford Road/ Wexford Bayne Road/Gibsonia Road) in Franklin Park Borough and Pine, Richland, and Marshall townships, Allegheny County.

Single-lane alternating traffic on Route 910 will occur weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between I-79 and Hardt Road through late September. Crews from Armstrong Drilling will conduct drilling operations.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





