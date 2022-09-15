SELVA MAGICA WELCOMES THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS OF CONADE 2022
The objective of this sporting event is to offer the participants the possibility of being integrated into the pre-selections and national youth teams.
We are proud to receive the authorities of our state and the national champions of CONADE 2022, who exalted the name of Jalisco through their dedication and commitment.”GUADALAJARA, JALISCO, MEXICO, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Selva Magica, a member of The Dolphin Company family, hosted the symbolic delivery of incentives by the Governor of the State of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramirez, to the winners of gold, silver, and bronze medals at the CONADE 2022 Nationals, during which Jalisco's nationals won 389 gold medals, surpassing the record of gold medals.
"We are proud to receive the authorities of our state and the national champions of CONADE 2022, who exalted the name of Jalisco through their dedication and commitment. We are aware of all the effort involved in preparing for such an important event and we never cease to be surprised by all the sacrifices they have to make on a social and personal level in their strict nutrition and physical preparation. We are happy to see how the State rewards their efforts through these incentives and we are glad that they have decided to celebrate at Selva Mágica", commented Miguel López, Selva Mágica's General Manager.
More than 1,400 people attended the event and witnessed the symbolic delivery of incentives by the Governor of the State of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, and authorities such as local deputies María Dolores López Jara, Rocío Aguilar Tejeda, Erika Lizbeth Ramírez Pérez, Fernando Martínez Guerrero, Claudia Gabriela Salas Rodríguez, Gerardo Quirino Velázquez Chávez, Priscila Franco Barba, and the General Director of the Jalisco State Council for Sports Promotion (CODE), Luis Fernando Ortega Ramos.
About Selva Mágica:
Selva Magica is a park with more than 30 years of experience, it is located in Guadalajara, Jalisco, and is the largest amusement park in the western part of the country. Visitors to Selva Mágica can enjoy a day full of fun with 40 attractions for the whole family. It has a Sesame-themed area, which was named the best in the world by Sesame Workshop. It is proudly part of The Dolphin Company family, a park operator with a worldwide presence. For more information visit www.selvamagica.com.mx y www.thedolphinco.com
About The Dolphin Company:
For more than 27 years, The Dolphin Company, the global park operator, has provided 'The Experience of a Lifetime to more than 16 million visitors at its 35 parks, Dolphin Habitats, and Marinas around the world. With a presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina, and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences while raising awareness of the importance of animal welfare, preservation, and care of the environment. For more information visit www.thedolphinco.com
