Auburn joins neighbors in Revenue’s licensing solution

Revenue’s solution links commerce for most central Puget Sound suburbs

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Sept. 15, 2022 – The growing suburb of Auburn is today the newest partner of the Department of Revenue’s Business Licensing Service (BLS).

BLS is the state’s premiere licensing one-stop solution that serves more than 200 Washington municipalities by linking local licensing to hundreds of state registrations, such as liquor licenses.

Auburn is home to 80,000 residents in the Green River Valley, making it Washington’s 16th largest community by population. It is split by the King-Pierce County line and home to Boeing’s large airplane parts plant that employs thousands.

Auburn is now linked to the local business licensing solution used by Federal Way, Covington, and most Central Puget Sound suburbs. Revenue’s integrated licensing administration system is free to municipal governments. Find the list of all BLS partners on the City license endorsements page.

