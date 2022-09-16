Submit Release
What Is the Best Windows Uninstaller in 2022?

In this benchmark test, the Macecraft Software team found that jv16 PowerTools performed the best uninstallation with the least data left.

PORI, FINLAND, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the quest of finding the best way to uninstall software from Windows, the Macecraft Software team performed benchmark tests of uninstaller products. The team tested four popular uninstallers: Bulk Crap Uninstaller, IObit Uninstaller, jv16 PowerTools, and Revo Uninstaller Pro. The testing concluded that jv16 PowerTools overall performs the best.

How the benchmark test was conducted

The team conducted multiple benchmark tests to determine which uninstaller product performs the best uninstallation. They decided that the least amount of data left is an indicator of the best uninstaller since it’s an objective thing that can be measured, instead of other indicators like user interface, ease of use, or other features.

“Many users have reported that Windows systems tend to get slower over time. If that is true, one possible cause for that is leftovers from apps they installed and later uninstalled,” said Jouni Flemming, Macecraft Software’s founder and lead developer. ”Therefore, it would make sense to try to minimize the number of leftovers.”

The team then installed a fresh copy of Windows 10 on a Virtual Machine with VirtualBox 6.1. The Windows 10 test system was activated and fully updated with all updates from Windows Update at the time of the testing, that is, September 14, 2022.

Then a small selection of common Windows apps were installed. These apps were: Audacity, IrfanView, PowerISO, PhotoScape, Steam, and WinZip. Each of the reviewed software uninstaller products was installed one by one and each of the common apps uninstalled with it. After this, the system was again restarted and the jv16 PowerTools’s Finder feature was used to find any remaining left-over data.

Which uninstaller software has the least amount of data left?

The team then gathered the results of the benchmark tests. Here is the list of left-over data that remained after the uninstallation of those common apps:

Bulk Crap Uninstaller: 207 items
IObit Uninstaller: 185 items
jv16 PowerTools: 81 items
Revo Uninstaller Pro: 173 items

Based on the above results, the testing concluded that jv16 PowerTools performs uninstallation with the least amount of data left behind, and therefore performed the best. More information about this benchmark test can be found here: https://jv16powertools.com/windows-uninstaller-product-comparison-2022/

Lastly, Jouni Flemming added, “We suggest that anyone interested in these products try them and test them.”

About Macecraft Software

Macecraft Software is the publisher of Windows Utility Suite called jv16 PowerTools and Registry Cleaner named RegCleaner. The company was founded in 2003 and has been in the business ever since. Find out more about Macecraft Software at https://jv16powertools.com/

Adam Poyser
Macecraft Software
960154870 ext.
adam@jv16powertools.com

