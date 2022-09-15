DISYS Named in Everest Group's Multi-cloud Application Development Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

The global technology services and talent gap solutions firm named to Aspirant position for its market impact, vision and capabilities

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS), a global technology services and talent gap solutions firm, has been named to the Aspirant position in Everest Group's Multi-cloud Application Development Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.

Everest Group's industry-leading PEAK Matrix framework analyzes multiple dimensions such as market success, delivery capabilities, IP/tools, scope of services, and investments to provide in-depth coverage on the service provider landscape for multi-cloud application development capabilities and services.

This assessment further cements DISYS as a strategic transformation partner for enterprises, who has made and continues to make investments in the development of applications that strengthen their cloud advisory and solutions capabilities. Specific key elements of DISYS' Multi-cloud Application Development services recognized, include its:

Cloud agnostic solutions that reduce complexities and abstract the application delivery from the cloud environment deployment;

Client-focused approach to deliver on must-have requirements with seamless turnkey solutions that reduce time to identify the application development solution as well as time to deploy;

Comprehensive reviews of applications and environments to ensure holistic solution delivery;

Superior leadership and guidance to ensure consistent direction and fulfillment; and

Ability to optimize and accelerate outcomes to result in profits that can be leveraged and re-invested to support continued innovation development.

"Everest Group's recognition is further proof that our Multi-cloud Application Development Services is a critical piece to a company's transformation journey," said Naman Kher, Group Head of Digital Transformation, D2M services and Managing Director at DISYS. "DISYS' digital transformation and cloud solutions have always been optimized and rooted in automation to increase efficiencies for our clients, and accelerate their adoptions. As multi-cloud continues to quickly evolve and adoption increases, we strive to be the global leader in application development by pioneering innovative solutions that further emphasize quality, flexibility, automation, and efficiency by leveraging groundbreaking technology and processes for our clients."

About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS), with a portfolio that includes Signature Consultants and D2M, is a global managed services and staffing firm with over 70 offices worldwide. DISYS' vision is to be a global business partner, delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best value to clients worldwide. Offering customized, outcome-driven solutions from IT staffing to direct placement services to managed solutions and consulting, DISYS annually deploys thousands of consultants to innovate, deploy, manage, and support their clients' technology needs. For more information about DISYS, visit www.disys.com.

