Tolentino: Deped exec Bragado to have use immunity to rat out the truth on the DepEd laptops overpricing

MANILA - Thursday, 15 September 2022, the Department of Education (DepEd) Procurement Director, Atty. Marcelo Bragado, appeared before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee as a resource person on the investigation of the alleged 'overpriced' and 'outdated' laptops.

The controversial laptops were procured by the DepEd through the PS-DBM.

Sen. Francis Tolentino, the Chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee that heads the investigation in aid of legislation, granted Bragado use immunity.

According to the Chair, this use immunity means that Bragado's testimony or any evidence obtained from his testimony cannot be used against him. This immunity is given to encourage witnesses to come forward with evidence on the incident.

In simpler terms, Bragado would be a whistleblower on the anomalous procurement.