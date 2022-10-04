Will Rogers Medallion Book Signings October 28-30
Will Rogers Medallion Award Finalists Appear at Fort Worth Book Signings
It's exciting to have so many Will Rogers Medallion Award finalists participating in the citywide book event. Fort Worth is in for a treat!”GRASS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FORT WORTH—Two dozen award-winning authors of works on the American West will sign their books at three venues Oct. 28-30 during the 2022 Will Rogers Medallion Awards (WRMA) weekend celebrating excellence in fiction, nonfiction, poetry and photography.
— Chris Enss, Executive Director of the Will Rogers Medallion Award
Participating authors will sign books Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at both Monkey & Dog Books, 3608 W. 7th St., and Barnes & Noble, 4801 Overton Ridge Blvd. in Fort Worth. Various authors will also sign books starting at 10 a.m. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 28-30, during the 31st Annual Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering Cowboy Trapping and Trade Show in Stockyards Station in Fort Worth’s Historic Stockyards District.
Named in honor of American humorist, social commentator and performer Will Rogers (1879–1935), the WRMA gold, silver, bronze and copper medallions will be presented to the finalists during the 2022 awards banquet Oct. 29 at Coopers BBQ in the Stockyards.
WRMA Executive Director Chris Enss said, “All authors signing books are finalists for 2022 WRMA medallions in 18 literary categories. This year’s WRMA finalists represent those who are at the top in the profession of Western writing.”
Authors participating at the Barnes & Noble signing are Lori Bates Wright (The Songstress) and Carol Lipscomb (The Lady Made Boots: Enid Justin and the Nocona Boot Company).
Authors participating at Monkey & Dog Books are: Jan Cleere (Amazing Girls of Arizona: True Stories of Young Pioneers, Military Wives in Arizona Territory and Never Don’t Pay Attention: The Life of Rodeo Photographer Louise L. Serpa); Phil Mills, Jr. (Mud Between Your Toes, Where the Wildflowers Dance, and Scooter the Cow Dog); and Natalie Bright (Keep ’Em Full and Keep ’Em Rollin: The All-American Chuckwagon Cookbook, Maverick Heart, and Wild Cow Ranch).
Also, Pam Nowak (Never Let Go, Necessary Deceptions, and Changes); Charlotte Hinger (The Healer’s Daughter, Hidden Heritage, and Nicodemus); Bill Markley (Wyatt Earp and Bat Masterson: Lawmen of the Legendary West, Wild Bill Hickok and Buffalo Bill Cody: Plainsmen of the Legendary West, and Geronimo and Sitting Bull: Leaders of the Legendary West); and Nancy Plain and Rocky Gibbons (Why Cows Need Cowboys).
Authors appearing at the Trapping Show at various times over the weekend will be
Charles Williams, J.v.L Bell, Natalie Bright, Marleen Bussma, David Laszlo Conhaim, S.J. Dahlstrom [Nathan Dahlstrom], Chris Enss, John Hafnor, E.S. Jameson [Erin Jameson], Preston Lewis, Betty Lynne McCarthy, Max McNabb, Pam Nowak, Nancy Oswald and K.B. Taylor [Karen Bishop].
