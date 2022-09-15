Bravo Talent Corporation to Exhibit at Vietnam HR Summit 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bravo Talent Corporation, a growing tech start-up offering software solutions for HR, will participate in the Vietnam HR Summit 2022 themed “Reinvent to Grow”, taking place at The ADORA Center, 431 Hoang Van Thu Street, Tan Binh District.
Organized annually by the Vietnam Human Resources Club (VNHR), Vietnam HR Summit is the biggest event in Human Resources this year. It expects to bring together over 900 CEOs, Managers, and HR Specialists from domestic and foreign companies wishing to connect with professionals and keep updated with the latest HR trends.
Taking part in this year’s event, Bravo Talent Corporation wants to introduce bravoSUITE, an all-in-one HR solution to hire, retain, and develop a company’s human resources. Particularly, the solution includes the bravoTALENT software, a subset product to assist in hiring and managing talent efficiently. It comes with powerful features that help HR officers identify, acquire, and retain the right candidates as well as build and expand the talent pool. Unlike other ATS systems, bravoTALENT empowers you in spreading your jobs on popular job boards, then gather and store CVs on one platform. You no longer have to collect CVs from multiple sources. The software is also well-integrated with DrParser, an AI-based resume parser allowing you to extract CV data automatically so you can save time on manual CV screening.
Visitors to our booth not only receive guidance from HR experts on how to operate the bravoTALENT software in recruiting but can also play an interactive game to figure out solutions for their pain points.
“It can take up to six months salary to fill an open position, which consists of recruiter salary, job boards advertising, training fees, and others. The recruiting cycle doesn’t just stop at having a new employee onboard. You must have a plan to build up your employees after hiring as well. That’s why hiring the right people plays a key role in every business. This challenge requires HRs to apply human resource systems to assist them in making better hiring decisions, managing talent, retaining, and developing them effectively.” said Øyvind Forsbak, Bravo Talent Corporation’s CEO.
This is the 7th time that the Vietnam HR Summit is held in the presence of many well-known speakers in the HR industry, such as Ms. Doan Le Minh Ha – HR Director of Kuehne Nagel Vietnam, Mr. Ben Ong – Asia-Pacific Lead-People & Organization Change from B. Braun Group, and Mr. Tran Van Hung – Hub Indochina Manufacturing Manager of Akzo Nobel, just to name a few. They’ll share compelling topics in HR management, including talent trends, reinventing engagement, and new versions of HR competencies.
About Bravo Talent Corporation
Established in 2020, Bravo Talent Corporation is a technology start-up that provides a complete and superior solution for HR professionals to transform their human resource management processes. The software helps explore human potential, automate recruitment, engage employees, and allow managers to make the right decisions based on insightful data.
For more information, please visit https://www.bravosuite.io/.
About Vietnam HR Summit 2022
Organized annually by the Vietnam Human Resources Club (VNHR), Vietnam HR Summit is the biggest event in Human Resources. From 2015 to now, the conference has brought many practical values to the attendees through continuous improvement in the program’s content, form, and quality.
To join the event, please follow the link https://tinyurl.com/2ckhmmrm.
