Orient Software Joins Industry Leaders to Discuss AI’s Transformative Impacts on Businesses and Careers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Orient Software, a leading corporation in software outsourcing and consulting based in Vietnam, is excited to announce that it is the platinum sponsor of the event The Future of Now, organized by VietnamWork InTECH and held on September 17 at the Gala Center. Orient Software CTO Mr. Øyvind Forsbak and COO Dr. Son Nguyen will join other AI industry leaders to share insights into successful AI case studies in business and solutions to fill the shortage of AI talent in Vietnam.
The AI industry in Vietnam has received substantial government and private demand, but AI development is still lagging behind other countries in the region. This event provides an excellent opportunity to meet this demand. Held in HCMC and Hanoi, it expects to attract sizeable crowds: 700 to 800 in HCMC, and 400 to 500 in Hanoi, all of whom are experienced tech workers and AI industry leaders.
Orient wishes to contribute our substantial experience working on AI-based projects for overseas clients. Dr. Son Nguyen will share keen observations on how AI technologies have the power to transform HR management. Mr. Øyvind Forsbak will examine how AI development and human resources in Vietnam compare to the state of AI globally. Participants can gain an understanding of the major topics in the industry, such as AI progress in Vietnam, an AI developer’s skill set, and AI market potential in the next five to ten years.
Orient will also run a display booth showcasing “CV Parser” – an end-to-end AI solution that extracts, compiles, and analyzes CV information, such as work experience, education, and skills, allowing employers to automate their recruitment process. This AI-based software is being deployed as part of the bravoTALENT product range by the Bravo Talent Corporation. At the booth, participants can also connect with Orient’s hiring team to explore open positions, employee benefits, and company culture.
Apart from learning valuable lessons in AI development from prestigious speakers, participants have the chance to experience cutting-edge AI products at more than ten exhibition booths. There are useful tech prizes to be won from several interactive games.
“AI is still a puzzle for several IT leaders even when it is being used to improve business processes and unlock new possibilities. In Vietnam, there is a lack of awareness of AI ethics, machine learning bias, and its wide-ranging implications for businesses. AI adoption can revolutionize our relationship with technology. It is a defining trend in the coming decades”, said Mr. Øyvind Forsbak, Orient’s CTO.
Software engineers in Vietnam are smart and fast learners. Orient Software has several AI experts willing to mentor and guide AI training for clients and engineers who aspire to make great strides in this promising field.
About Orient Software:
Privately owned and headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Orient Software boasts almost two decades of providing top-quality IT outsourcing solutions to 100+ global clients for 250+ custom projects of all scales. With over 350 IT experts and staff members, the outsourcing company specializes in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Services, and mobile/web software development. With international offices in Singapore, Japan, Australia, and North America, Orient Software has been listed as one of the Top 500 High Growth Companies in Asia-Pacific 2022 by Financial Times.
For more information, please visit the company website.
About VietnamWorks InTECH “The Future of Now” event:
VietnamWorks InTECH is a one-stop career portal for IT jobs in Vietnam. The event is an arena for AI industry leaders and specialists to discuss and experience the best of AI solutions and insights in Vietnam.
For more information, please visit the event website.
