2022 Latest Report on Men's Underwear and Women's Lingerie Market Size, Share, Analysis, & Recent Developments by 2028

Rising disposable income & the emergence of various players in men’s underwear & women’s lingerie market are some key factors expected to drive global market.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global men’s underwear and women’s lingerie market size is expected to reach USD XX billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Key factors such as growing awareness about wearing proper undergarments and rising demand for stylish and comfortable innerwear among both men and women are expected to boost global market growth during the forecast period.

Men’s underwear is a type of clothing worn for covering genitals and buttocks while lingerie is a type of clothing worn by women that cover the torso, crotch area, and breasts. Various types of materials such as cotton, silk, lace, polyester, or nylon are used for making the undergarments. With the rising disposable income and changing lifestyle patterns, there has been a sudden increase in the demand for innovative and new products in terms of color, print, and fabrics.

Factors such as increasing awareness about personal grooming among men and women, high demand for loose-fitting men’s sleepwear, rising number of internet users, growing demand for intimate apparel, and high focus on developing undergarments as per customer demand are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

However, high cost of certain lingerie and underwear, availability of counterfeit products at lower prices, and rising skin issues with the fabric used during manufacturing are some factors expected to hamper overall market growth during the forecast period.

Brassiere Segment To Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The brassiere segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for stylish bras, sports bras, strapless bras, and push-up bras, growing focus on maintaining good health and fitness, availability of various types of attractive brassiere, and improving standard of living.

Online Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

The online segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. This can be attributed to high penetration of internet, increasing adoption of e-commerce apps, and growing preference for online shopping due to availability of various types of undergarments by different manufacturers at discounted rates, easy transactions, and door-step delivery.

North America to Lead In Terms of Revenue:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period owing to changing consumer patterns, improving fashion trends, high disposable income, and presence of leading manufacturers. In addition, rising awareness about personal hygiene and health and fitness, rapidly growing e-commerce section, and rising investments to develop innovative and comfortable, innerwear products to cater to rising consumer demand are other factors expected to drive global market growth.

Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie Market By Company:

• Victoria’s Secret (L Brands)

• Calvin Klein

• Fruit of the Loom (Berkshire Hathaway)

• Hanky Panky

• Cass and Company

• Commando LLC

The global men’s underwear and women’s lingerie market is segmented based on type, application, and region:

Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie Market Segment by Type:

• Brassiere

• Panty

• Sleepwear

• Shapewear

• Daywear

Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie Market Segment by Application:

• Online

• Offline

Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie Market Segment by Region:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Taiwan

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Malaysia

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

Objectives of the Report:

• Analyze and forecast market size of global Men's Underwear and Women's Lingerie Market by value and volume.

• Estimate market size, share, revenue CAGR

• Analyze and study micro markets in terms of contributions to Men's Underwear and Women's Lingerie Market, their individual growth trends and prospects

• Precise insights of useful details about factors driving and affecting growth of Men's Underwear and Women's Lingerie Market

• Comprehensive overview and profiles of key players including business strategies such as research and development investments, collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, product launches and joint ventures.

Report Customization:

