Global Webcam Market is projected to be worth USD 22.28 billion by 2030
HOLTSVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The webcam market consists of the sale of webcams by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to transmit pictures and videos over the internet by recording images and are also widely used with instant messaging services. Webcams are categorized under input devices that can capture pictures and HD videos and are implemented for video conferencing and security surveillance purposes. Software applications within the computer enable a user to view the image captured through USB cameras. The webcams are available with analog and digital technology and offer various applications such as video conferences, security and surveillance, visual marketing, entertainment, live events, and others.
The growing need for security and surveillance is significantly contributing to the growth of the webcam market. Therefore, the growing need for security and surveillance is driving the growth of the webcam market. The major players in the webcam industry are developing smart webcams with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence to increase their consumer base. For instance, in February 2019, Xiaomi, a China-based consumer electronics company launched the smart Mi home security camera with an AI motion detection feature.
Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Webcam Market:
The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented demand for web cameras worldwide. The adoption of hybrid business models and remote working models in the enterprise sector has helped open promising opportunities for the market. Moreover, webcams played a prominent part in ensuring seamless access to K-12 education activities at the global level. Online education was promoted for continuing curriculums without any disruptions in the knowledge transfer between teachers and students.
This report also provides the data for key regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
This study also encompasses various drivers and restraining factors of this market for the forecast period. For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Webcams as well as some small players. Various growth opportunities are also discussed in the report.
1. Introduction
1.1. Scope of the report
1.2. Market segment analysis
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Research data source
2.1.1 Secondary data
2.1.2 Primary data
2.1.3 SPER’s internal database
2.1.4 Premium insight from KOL’s
2.2 Market size estimation
2.2.1 Top-down and Bottom-up approach
2.3 Data Triangulation
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Driver, Restraint, Opportunity, and Challenges Analysis
4.1.1 Drivers
4.1.2 Restraints
4.1.3 Opportunities
4.1.4 Challenges
4.2. COVID-19 Impacts on the Global Webcam Market
5. Market variables and outlook
5.1. SWOT analysis
5.1.1 Strengths
5.1.2 Weaknesses
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.4 Threats
5.2. PESTEL analysis
5.2.1 Political landscape
5.2.2 Economic Landscape
5.2.3 Social Landscape
5.2.4 Technological landscape
5.2.5 Environmental Landscape
5.2.6 Legal Landscape
5.3. PORTER’S five forces analysis
5.3.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.3.2 Bargaining power of Buyers
5.3.3 Threat of Substitute
5.3.4 Threat of new entrant
5.3.5 Competitive rivalry
5.4. Heat map analysis
6. Global Webcam Market, By Technology, 2019-2030 (USD Million)
6.1. Analog
6.2. Digital
7. Global Webcam Market, By Product, 2019-2030 (USD Million)
7.1. USB
7.2. Wireless
8. Global Webcam Market, By Application, 20110-2030 (USD Million)
8.1. Video Conference
8.2. Security and Surveillance
8.3. Visual Marketing
8.4. Entertainment
8.5. Live events
8.6. Others
9. Global Webcam Market, By End User, 20110-2030 (USD Million)
9.1. Healthcare
9.2. Tourism
9.3. Retail Shopping Centers
9.4. Enterprises
9.5. Others
10. Global Webcam Market, By Region, 20110-2030 (USD Million)
10.1. North America
10.1.1. United States
10.1.2. Canada
10.1.3. Mexico
10.2. Europe
10.2.1. Germany
10.2.2. United Kingdom
10.2.3. France
10.2.4. Italy
10.2.5. Spain
10.2.6. Rest of Europe
10.3. Asia-Pacific
10.3.1. China
10.3.2. Japan
10.3.3. India
10.3.4. Australia
10.3.5. South Korea
10.3.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.4. South America
10.4.1. Brazil
10.4.2. Argentina
10.4.3. Rest of South America
10.5. Middle East & Africa
10.5.1. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
10.5.2. the United Arab Emirates
10.5.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa
11. Company Profiles
11.1 Ausdom
11.1.1. Company details
11.1.2. Financial outlook
11.1.3. Product Summary
11.1.4. Recent developments
11.2 D-link
11.2.1. Company details
11.2.2. Financial outlook
11.2.3. Product Summary
11.2.4. Recent developments
11.3 Hp
11.3.1. Company details
11.3.2. Financial outlook
11.3.3. Product Summary
11.3.4. Recent developments
11.4 Kinobo
11.4.1. Company details
11.4.2. Financial outlook
11.4.3. Product Summary
11.4.4. Recent developments
11.5 KYE Systems Corp
11.5.1. Company details
11.5.2. Financial outlook
11.5.3. Product Summary
11.5.4. Recent developments
11.6 Lenovo
11.6.1. Company details
11.6.2. Financial outlook
11.6.3. Product Summary
11.6.4. Recent developments
11.7 Logitech
11.7.1. Company details
11.7.2. Financial outlook
11.7.3. Product Summary
11.7.4. Recent developments
11.8 Microsoft
11.8.1. Company details
11.8.2. Financial outlook
11.8.3. Product Summary
11.8.4. Recent developments
11.9 Motorola
11.9.1. Company details
11.9.2. Financial outlook
11.9.3. Product Summary
11.9.4. Recent developments
11.10 NEXIA
11.10.1. Company details
11.10.2. Financial outlook
11.10.3. Product Summary
11.10.4. Recent developments
11.11 Philips
11.11.1. Company details
11.11.2. Financial outlook
11.11.3. Product Summary
11.11.4. Recent developments
11.12 Tecknet
11.12.1. Company details
11.12.2. Financial outlook
11.12.3. Product Summary
11.12.4. Recent developments
11.13 Teng Wei Video Technology Co.
11.13.1. Company details
11.13.2. Financial outlook
11.13.3. Product Summary
11.13.4. Recent developments
