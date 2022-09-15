National Nutrition Partners with Weleda To Offer European Quality Beauty Care Products From Switzerland
National Nutrition dot CA and Weleda are excited to announce their new partnership.ORILLIA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skin care made from nature – National Nutrition dot CA and Weleda are excited to announce their new partnership. Canada’s leading online natural health retailer, National Nutrition is bringing Weleda, the plant-rich beauty, body, baby and personal care brand to their customers.
Beauty That Shines Through
Founded in Switzerland in 1921 on the belief that people are part of nature, Weleda is grounded in a commitment to carefully orchestrate formulas that work with the body’s rhythms to awaken skin’s natural functions. Studying plants for more than 100 years, Weleda continues to create products that are certified natural per the NATRUE standard which recognize the power of the natural world to balance mind, body and spirit allowing your beauty to shine through.
“Weleda is excited to partner with an award-winning retailer like National Nutrition,” says David Laugen, Vice President of Sales NA. “Weleda has a unique point of difference beginning with how we cultivate ingredients. It’s the collaborative care and expertise of our researchers, gardeners, farmers and partners that truly makes Weleda products outstanding for consumers.
75 More Weleda Products Now Available at National Nutrition
With carefully crafted formulas for adults and babies alike, National Nutrition is adding 75 of Weleda’s European-quality natural products to their shelves. Some of Weleda’s most popular products include Skin Food, a “universal saviour” for dry skin that can be used on the face, hands, elbows and feet. Skin Food can be used year-round, especially during the dry winter season. Additionally, Weleda is well-known for their line of soothing products that nourish babies’ sensitive skin with the utmost care and comfort.
A Greater Selection of Unique European Quality
Darren Firth, National Nutrition’s CEO says: “We are thrilled to offer more of Weleda’s excellent, European-quality products to our customers. We love Weleda for the unique quality and know that our customers will love this new selection.”
He continues, “We are excited about this line expansion because we know what you put on your body is just as important about what you put in it. Body care items are often riddled with toxins so we are thrilled to offer more clean products in the self-care space.”
National Nutrition’s full selection of Weleda products can be viewed in their dedicated department by clicking the link below:
https://www.nationalnutrition.ca/weleda
About National Nutrition
National Nutrition dot CA is Canada’s industry-leading online vitamin & supplement store. They’ve received many awards from the Canadian Health Food Association for being Canada’s best natural health food store and have been customer-focused for over 25 years. Not only do they provide high-quality brands and supplements, but National Nutrition dot CA also empowers their customers with natural health knowledge by leading industry experts communicated through videos on its Youtube channel and health-related articles on its website.
