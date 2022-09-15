Global Gout Therapeutics Market Analysis to Reach Around USD 3,010 Million By 2025
The global gout therapeutics market is expected to generate around $3,010 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2019 and 2025.
Global Industry Trends in Gout Therapeutics Market Size & Share Will Surpass USD 3,010 million by the end of 2025”SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Gout Therapeutics Market By Drug Condition (Antihyperuricemic Agents, Colchicine, Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Corticosteroids, and Biologics), By Disease Condition (Acute Gout and Chronic Gout), and By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Sales, and Retail Pharmacy): Global Industry Perspective Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global gout therapeutics market was USD 1,595 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 3,010 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2019 and 2025.
Gout is a type of disease caused by frequent occurrences of acute inflammatory arthritis. The symptoms of this disease include red and itchy skin, swollen joints, and limited movement of the affected body parts. Additionally, uric acid crystallization and its deposit in tendons adjacent tissues and joints also lead to a gout attack. The human body produces some amount of uric acid when it is broken down into purines. In recent times, the prevalence of gout has increased to a large extent, owing to the rising obese population, increasing alcohol intake, and growing smoking habits of people.
Due to changing lifestyles, there has been a rise in the prevalence of gout across the globe which has boosted the gout therapeutics market growth. Rising consumption of alcohol, a purine-rich diet, growing kidney diseases and obesity worldwide, and rising consumption of a certain type of medication like diuretics are likely to further boost gout incidence. Moreover, the growing adoption of biologics due to their ability to produce powerful anti-inflammatory action will also contribute to the gout therapeutics market in the future. Various drugs in clinical trials currently are expected to be launched over the forecast period, which will further propel this market. However, patent expiry and strict regulations of various drugs may hinder the gout therapeutics market on a global scale.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
The gout therapeutics market is fragmented based on drug type, disease condition, and distribution channel. On the basis of drug type, the market includes antihyperuricemic agents, colchicine, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, corticosteroids, and biologics.
On the basis of the disease condition, the gout therapeutics market is bifurcated into acute gout and chronic gout. The chronic gout segment accounted for the largest share market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. This segment consists of urate-lowering agents like uricosuric agents and xanthine oxidase inhibitors. With the introduction of urate-lowering drugs and the predictable entry of new pipeline drugs, the segment is likely to show the highest growth rate in the future.
By distribution channel, the market comprises hospital pharmacy, online sales, and retail pharmacy. The retail pharmacy accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period as well. The large presence of retail pharmacies globally is contributing to this segment’s growth. However, the online sales segment is likely to register a high CAGR, owing to the rising trend of online shopping.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 - Europe and North America are leading regions that dominate the gout therapeutics market globally, due to the enhanced pharmaceutical research in these areas. North America is among the leading players in the market for gout therapeutics, due to a rising geriatric population base along with modernized routine disorders. Additionally, the U.S. holds the largest share of the gout therapeutics market across entire North America. The Asia Pacific region is likely to witness the highest rate of growth over the forecast period in the gout therapeutics market, owing to the rising regional awareness of the disease.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬
1. North America (U.S., Canada)
2. Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
3. Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)
4. Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)
5. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, JAPAN, Australia & New Zealand)
6. the Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬-
Some of the key players operating in the gout therapeutics market are
-Teijin Pharma
-Takeda Pharmaceutical
-Novartis, Mylan
-Horizon Pharma
-Teva Pharmaceutical
-Iroko Pharmaceuticals
-Hikma Pharmaceuticals
-Merck.
Gout Therapeutics Market – Growth Drivers
Increasing investment in R&D for the effective management of gout fuels the growth of the gout therapeutics market
The need to tailor treatment for gout depending on comorbidities, personal preference and other factors creates opportunities in the gout therapeutics market
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 –
The long-term consequences of COVID-19 are expected to have a negative influence on industry growth over the predicted period, making it an unprecedented worldwide public health emergency. As we continue to dig further into the challenges surrounding COVID-19, we are better able to identify possible solutions. Consumer demand, purchasing habits, supply chain rerouting, current market factors, and substantial government initiatives are all examined in the report on COVID-19. In light of the impact of COVID-19 on the market, the updated study offers new insights, analyses, estimates, and projections.
