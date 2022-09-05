At 8.3% Global CAGR of Smart Pills Market Size to Accrue US$ 1,503 Mn by 2025: Industry Trends & Forecast Report by ZMR
The global Smart Pills Market is expected to generate around US$ 1,503 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 8.3% between 2019 and 2025.
Global Smart Pills Market Will Grow Over a CAGR of 8.3% between 2019 and 2025”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Smart Pills Market by Component (Smart Pills and Workstations), by Application (Imaging and Monitoring), and by End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Research Institutes, and Home Healthcare): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global smart pills market was approximately USD 860 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 1,503 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 8.3% between 2019 and 2025.
— Zion Market Research
Smart pills are revolutionary technological innovations that have reduced the gap between digital technology and healthcare. Smart pills are basically small-embedded electronic appliances or medical devices that are embedded with cameras, sensors, and trackers. These electronic devices can be easily swallowed, as they provide a complete evaluation of the gastrointestinal monitoring tract. The advent of these healthcare-cum-technology devices has addressed the soaring need for better diagnosis and monitoring.
Browse through 54 Tables & 26 Figures spread over 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Smart Pills Market: Size, Share, Trends, Segments, Analysis and Forecast, 2018–2025”.
Request Free Sample Report of Global Smart Pills Market Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/smart-pills-market
The growing prevalence of chronic gastrointestinal illnesses is driving the smart pills market globally, as these are more efficient in diagnosing these diseases. Additionally, the changing lifestyle also includes a shift in dietary patterns, which is also boosting the smart pills market globally. Similarly, the rising disposable income of the population in developing countries of the Asia Pacific is further propelling this market, owing to its affordability. Furthermore, there has also been a noticeable shift of patients from hospitals to home care settings. Many patients require constant health monitoring and prefer the comforts of home healthcare monitoring over costly and inconvenient hospital care, which is further boosting the market growth for smart pills.
The component segment of the global smart pills market includes workstations and smart pills (capsule endoscopy and patient monitoring). The capsule endoscopy segment further includes esophagus endoscopy, small bowel endoscopy, and colon endoscopy. The smart pills segment held a major market share in 2018. Diagnostic devices or sensor-embedded systems support the monitoring of vital parameters like pH, pulse rate, temperature, and other signs in the comfort zone of the patient.
Download Free Report PDF Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/smart-pills-market
On the basis of application, the smart pills market is bifurcated into patient monitoring and imaging. The patient monitoring segment is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the future.
By end-user, the smart pills market includes clinics, hospitals, home healthcare, and research institutes. Hospitals held a major market share in terms of revenue in 2018. Additionally, the home healthcare segment is likely to register the highest CAGR over the forecast time period, owing to its convenience to the patients.
Browse Press Release @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/smart-pills-market
North America is likely to dominate the global smart pills market over the forecast time period, owing to the growing of non-invasive treatments in the U.S. and Canada, favorable reimbursement policies, FDA approvals for smart pills, and rising investments by government and private agencies.
Europe is the second leading regional market for smart pills and is likely to show significant growth in the upcoming years. The increasing count of the elderly population in the European nations and rising investments made in Austria along with a large number of endoscopy training workshops are boosting the European smart pills market.
Inquire more about this report before purchasing @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/smart-pills-market
The Asia Pacific smart pills market is relatively new to the smart pills technology, but the rising support for endoscopy research, growing investments by corporate players, and changing reimbursement scenario across the region is likely to drive the growth of the smart pill technology in the Asia Pacific.
Latin America is an important regional market for smart pills, which is expected to experience moderate growth over the forecast time period. In the Middle East and Africa, the African region is projected to register noticeable growth due to increased government funding and growing healthcare expenditure.
Some leading players in the global smart pills market include
Proteus Digital Health
Check-Cap
Body-Cap Medical
CapsoVision
Medimetrics
Given Imaging
Chongqing Jinshan Science and Technology
IntroMedic
Olympus Corporation
Philips Respironics.
Request a customized copy of the report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1193
This report segments the global smart pills market into:
Global Smart Pills Market: By Component
Smart Pills
Patient Monitoring
Capsule Endoscopy
Small Bowel Endoscopy
Esophagus Endoscopy
Colon Endoscopy
Workstation
Global Smart Pills Market: By Application
Imaging
Monitoring
Global Smart Pills Market: By End-User
Hospitals
Clinics
Research Institutes
Home Healthcare
Global Smart Pills Market: By Region
North America
The U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
The Middle East and Africa
Impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic –
Most industries across the world have been negatively impacted over the last 18 months. This can be attributed to significant disruptions experienced by their respective manufacturing and supply-chain operations as a result of various precautionary lockdowns, as well as other restrictions that were enforced by governing authorities across the globe. The same applies to the global Smart Pills Market.
Moreover, consumer demand has also subsequently reduced as individuals are now keener on eliminating non-essential expenses from their respective budgets as the general economic status of most individuals has been severely affected by this outbreak.
These aforementioned elements are expected to burden the revenue trajectory of the global Smart Pills Market over the forecast timeline. However, as respective governing authorities begin to lift these enforced lockdowns, the global Smart Pills Market is expected to recover accordingly.
More Related Reports:
Global Smart Pills Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/06/12/1867538/0/en/Global-Smart-Pills-Market-Will-Reach-Over-USD-1-503-Million-By-2025-Zion-Market-Research.html?culture=fr-ca
Behavioral Health Market - https://www.einpresswire.com/article/589048555/global-industry-research-on-behavioral-health-market-size-share-will-reach-usd-4748-9-million-by-2025-zmr
Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market - https://www.einpresswire.com/article/589354148/global-natural-killer-cells-therapeutics-market-size-share-will-reach-usd-4-19-billion-by-2025
Blog: http://zmrblog.com
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?
Q1. What are the applications of the Smart Pills Market?
Q2. Who are the potential customers of Smart Pills Market?
Q3. How can I get a report sample of Smart Pills Market?
Q4. What are the key trends in the Smart Pills Market?
Q5. Who are the leading players in Smart Pills Market?
Kavita More
Zion Market Research
+1 855-465-4651
Kavita.m@marketresearchstore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other