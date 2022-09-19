Getac will be showcasing their next-generation rugged computing solutions at GITEX Global 2022 Fully rugged Android tablet - ZX10 Getac’s X600 rugged mobile workstation sets a new benchmark for performance, expandability and reliability in a single powerful solution

Getac will be presenting the new additions to their line of rugged solutions at the world’s largest, most inclusive tech & startup event, GITEX Global.

Beyond the latest products and internal innovations, as of April 2022, Getac has become an Official Technology Partner of BTCC (British Touring Car Championship).” — Getac

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Getac, the global designer and manufacturer of rugged mobile technology, will be presenting the new additions to their line of rugged android tablets and an all-new rugged mobile workstation at the world’s largest, most inclusive tech & startup event, GITEX Global . From October 10th to 14th 2022, visitors can speak with Getac’s team at booth H4-A70, Hall 4, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE. Visitors can explore Getac’s new rugged technology, demo software solutions from Getac partners, and speak with Getac’s team.At this 42nd edition of GITEX Global, Getac will showcase its complete portfolio of rugged solutions, including Android and Windows tablets, laptops, software, and accessories serving a wide range of global markets. This industry-leading line of rugged computing and software solutions features options specifically designed to meet the demand for powerful and robust tech in areas such as manufacturing, utilities, defense, logistics, transportation, natural resources, and oil & gas.Professionals across these industries attending GITEX will have exclusive access to demo Getac’s latest releases.● Fully rugged Android tablet - ZX10: The ZX10 represents the latest in fully rugged tablets with an Android 11 operating system, 16 MP camera, and option of up to 6GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB storage. With dedicated GPS and dual sim card capabilities, the ZX10 delivers performance, power, and versatility in various environments, bringing digital transformation to even the demanding conditions.The ZX10 is designed to meet the demand for portable, mobile solutions for field workers in different industries. In a dramatic shift from a mere year ago, 80% of field workers say that mobile technology is critical to their work and 76% of field service providers have asserted that they will focus their field operation strategies on mobile devices. Getac’s rugged android tablets allow remote workers and workers on the field to carry out their work and share data with multiple devices at ultra-fast speeds, representing a key piece of the digital technologies helping industries minimize their operational costs.● Fully rugged mobile workstation - X600 and X600 Pro: Experience next-gen performance in the 15.6-inch fully rugged mobile workstation, X600, and X600 Pro. With an 11th gen Intel© Core™ H-Series processor and up to 128 GB of memory, the X600 delivers comprehensive computing and control unmatched, setting a new benchmark for rugged solutions.The growth of mobile digitization, advanced robotics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) over the recent year has had a profound impact on several industries including transportation & logistics, oil & gas, and defense. In the oil & gas industry, automation alone is expected to add €211 billion to the value of the industry. The Getac X600 and X600 Pro address the need for processing power for digitization automation and more with a powerful yet fully mobile tech solution, allowing users to manage big data and enabling innovative technologies, boosting productivity, and reducing costs in these industries.Getac Select© - tailored for industry needsGetac’s rugged solutions, including the ZX10 and X600, are part of Getac Select, which combines pre-configured rugged devices, accessories, professional services, and industry-specific software enabled by a dedicated partner ecosystem . These complete solutions are optimized for both individual applications and user groups. At GITEX Global, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the comprehensive nature of Getac Selectsolutions by interacting with the latest tech, viewing digital content, and demoing software from the partner ecosystem itself. Attendees can find the Getac booth at Hall 4, stand H4-A70.Beyond the latest products and internal innovations, as of April 2022, Getac has become an Official Technology Partner of BTCC (British Touring Car Championship). With Getac’s partnership, the BTCC had the resources to shift its paper-based scrutineering processes to more efficient paperless processes. This allows their field teams to spend less time on paperwork and more time preparing for races.With all-new partnerships and all-new tech to display, Getac’s GITEX Global booth will give industry professionals insight into the latest in rugged innovation. Attendees can expect to find the most robust solutions for modern challenges across industries.About GetacGetac Technology Corporation is a global leader in rugged mobile technology, including laptops, tablets, software, and video solutions. Getac’s solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defense, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. For more information, visit http://www.getac.com . Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Getac Technology Corporation.

Getac Corporate Video - Providing Leading Rugged Computing Solutions