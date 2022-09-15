Maple Leaf Green World Inc. Appoints Winston Gao as Director and VP of Finance
Maple Leaf Green World Inc. is pleased to appoint Winston Gao to the Company's Board of Directors and VP of Finance and Public Relations
Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CSE:MGW)
I am excited for this opportunity to join the Maple Leaf team. The Company has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline that I’m very interested in being involved with.”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (“Maple Leaf” or the “Company”), (CSE: MGW) and (OTCQB: MGWFF), is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Winston Gao to Maple Leaf’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) and Vice President of Finance and Public Relation.
— Winston Gao - VP of Finance & Public Relations of Maple Leaf
Mr. Gao joins Maple Leaf with over 18 years of Senior and leadership roles in agriculture, food safety, quality assurance, and food science & technology. Mr. Gao has extensive experience in real estate, investments, corporate strategy, negotiations, public relations and communications. His distinguished career includes a Masters in Food Safety and Quality Assurance, Masters in Microbiology, and Bachelors in Plant Pathology. Mr. Gao is fluent in Mandarin; Cantonese; and English, and is well known in the Chinese community in Ontario. He has also successfully negotiated with foreign government officials on trade access and regulatory compliance.
“I am excited for this opportunity to join the Maple Leaf team. The Company has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline that I’m very interested in being involved with,” said Winston Gao – VP of Finance of Maple Leaf.
The Company is currently negotiating several purposeful projects to include in its acquisition and merger initiative. Mr. Gao’s extensive experience and network in the real estate market has had an immediate impact by progressing several viable real estate projects. Over the next few weeks, Mr. Gao will develop an action plan to fund and develop these projects.
“We’re excited to add Mr. Gao to our team. His broad network and versatile skill sets will help drive forward the Company’s growth strategy and develop our acquisition and merger plan.” said Raymond Lai – President and CEO of Maple Leaf.
The Company would also like to announce that the Board of Directors had decided to terminate the consulting agreement with the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Jeffrey Stein.
For further information and updates regarding the Company, please visit https://www.mlgreenworld.com/.
For updates regarding the California CBG Hemp Project, please visit https://www.gsgreenworld.com/.
For ReNao Wellness products, please visit https://www.renaowellness.com.
About Maple Leaf Green World Inc.
Maple Leaf is a public Canadian company that is focused on the health and wellness industry in North America and China. The Company currently has a hemp project in Southern California and an essential oil project in China. With over 10 years of extensive greenhouse management experience, the Company applies its eco-agriculture knowledge and cultivation technology to produce contaminant-free hemp products. Maple Leaf’s long-term objective is to produce hemp and essential oils for North America and international markets. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the symbol “MGW” and on the OTCQB market under the symbol “MGWFF.”
Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements
This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, and, more particularly, statements concerning: the Proposed Transaction and the timing thereof; When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by the Company that include, but are not limited to, the timely receipt of all required regulatory and third-party approvals, including approvals from the CSE and from the shareholders of Maple Leaf. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, and although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: regulatory and third party approvals, including approvals from the CSE and from the shareholders of Maple Leaf, not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. Please refer to the Company's annual information form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2020 and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") thereof for additional risk factors relating to the Company. The AIF and MD&A can be accessed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.
Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Raymond Lai
Maple Leaf Green World Inc.
+1 403-452-4552
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other