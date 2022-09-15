ASTERRA success leads to creation of new industry-focused divisions
New technology drives to expansion, job growth, and celebration of positive global impact on environment and sustainability
There is much to celebrate as ASTERRA begins a new chapter”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off the patent filing for its new geospatial technology to remotely locate lithium, ASTERRA announced today that their rapid expansion drove the creation of focused divisions for water and EarthWorks technologies.
— Elly Perets, chief executive officer of ASTERRA
“There is much to celebrate as ASTERRA begins a new chapter. What began as an idea, became a proven success as the Recover leak detection service. ASTERRA technology has saved over 215,000 million gallons of potable water worldwide, and EarthWorks is the next success story. Now, ASTERRA has found lithium underground, which is accomplished using data science and without harming the environment and we are discovering that this is only the beginning,” stated Elly Perets, chief executive officer of ASTERRA.
ASTERRA created specialized divisions to channel expertise in ways that accelerate industry integration. These channels include the water division, the EarthWorks division, and the office of the chief technology officer (CTO). The specialized divisions will allow ASTERRA to allocate their efforts and resources to support the business, its partners, and the greater industries they serve.
“We are just beginning to apply our technology in the many vertical markets. Through data science, we are expanding machine learning and using our algorithms to apply ASTERRA technology to locate more critically needed resources and drive greater sustainability worldwide,” Perets also shared.
The organizational changes come with the announcement that Gadi Kovarsky (formerly Director of Sales in North America) will become General Manager of the ASTERRA water division. Kovarsky will continue his work in the North American headquarters located in San Diego, California. Integral to this division’s growth, Kovarsky stands out as a guiding force in driving the success of the water leak detection technology.
ASTERRA’s water division will focus on using ASTERRA leak detection technology and associated products (Recover and MasterPlan) to solve the challenges faced in water and wastewater. The water division manages accounts and provides customer services and support worldwide.
ASTERRA announced promotions to facilitate the new organizational arrangement, including Jonathan Jacobi to VP Sales (Rest of World), Kevin Weeks to Director of Customer Success, and Ori Fisher to Director of Operations. ASTERRA will be adding the new role of Director of Sales (Americas) soon.
Since ASTERRA is growing rapidly, expanding its team and customer base, the company required additional collaborative and office spaces, ASTERRA expanded to new headquarters in Kfar Saba, near Tel Aviv, Israel, and in San Diego, California. Innovative technology ideation, research, and development will occur at the Kfar Saba headquarters, the location of the office of the CTO, Lauren Guy.
ASTERRA will celebrate this growth and new beginnings on September 21, 2022, at their headquarters in Kfar Saba. The event will gather their team, investors, and board members to reflect on and honor the work on its many successful projects in over 60 countries, which have reduced nearly 135,000 metric tons of carbon emissions worldwide.
***
ABOUT ASTERRA
ASTERRA (formerly Utilis) provides geospatial data-driven platform solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry in the areas of roads, rails, dams, and mines. ASTERRA products and services use Polarimetric Synthetic Aperture Radar (PolSAR) data from satellites and turn this data into large-scale decision support tools. The company’s proprietary algorithms and highly educated scientists and engineers are the keys to their mission, to become humanity’s eyes on the Earth. ASTERRA is investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to bring its products to the next level. Since 2017, ASTERRA technology has been used in over 64 countries, saving over 210,830 million gallons of potable water, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 134,930 metric tons, and saving 527,070 MWH of energy, all in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. ASTERRA is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit https://asterra.io.
###
Media Contact
Karen Dubey
Corporate Marketing Director
inquiry@asterra.io
(858) 798-6709
Susan Fortner
BPR International
+1 6145620054
email us here
ASTERRA's impact on Earth