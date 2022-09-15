Asia’s First-ever Regulated Whisky Cask Fund Announces Higher than Expected First Round Demand
Successful initial closing underscores investors appreciation of the Fund’s potential, with an even higher demand expected for the second round in December
Savvy investors fully understand that this alternative investment instrument diversifies their portfolio while offering potentially more attractive yields compared with traditional asset classes.
Asia’s first-ever Whisky Cask Fund, a unique platform which allows investors to invest in premium whisky casks at competitive rates, announced today that it has received a higher than expected response to its first round of investment, with demand exceeding expectations.
Established only three months earlier, the Whisky Cask Fund is the only fund of its kind to be regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and bridges the gap between accredited investors and the growing whisky market.
Said Alexander Knight, CEO & Co-Founder of Whisky Cask Club, the exclusive broker to the Whisky Cask Fund, “We are delighted that investors here fully understand that this alternative investment instrument diversifies their portfolio while offering potentially more attractive yields compared with traditional asset classes. Additionally, tax efficiency coupled with a targeted annual return of a 10% cash distribution and capital appreciation makes the Whisky Cask Fund a strong choice for those looking for a highly liquid market.”
According to the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index 2022 report, whisky is expected to maintain its historically long-standing and continuous growth in performance over the next decade. Whisky investing has shown a consistent annual return of 15-20%, taking into consideration the imbalance between lack of supply of aged single malt Scotch whisky and growing global demand.
“We made a strategic decision to base ourselves in Singapore given the rising number of affluent Chinese nationals moving to the country. What is particularly interesting is that we are also tapping into the millennial demographic, and we are seeing that savvy investors are getting younger and younger.
We are very optimistic going into the second phase in December as we find that more and more people are learning the advantages of investing in a physical underlying asset that serves as a natural inflation hedge,” added Whisky Cask Club Partner, Matthew Lim.
The Whisky Cask Fund is actively managed by Blair Road Capital, while participation in the Fund requires a minimum investment sum of USD50,000 and is available to accredited investors who meet the requirements set out by the MAS.
