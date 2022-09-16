2022 HEAT Awards Presented to Virginia Law Enforcement Agencies and Officers
Awards Recognize Efforts in Auto-Theft Reduction
We are grateful to law enforcement agencies and officers from throughout Virginia who join with the Virginia State Police in fighting vehicle theft.”RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia State Police (VSP) Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT) program presented awards to five Virginia police departments and 14 law enforcement officers to recognize their efforts in reducing vehicle theft and theft of vehicle parts across the Commonwealth. The awards ceremony took place on September 13 during the annual conference of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police & Foundation held in Roanoke.
— First Sgt. Peter Lazear
The following awards were presented by First Sergeant Peter Lazear, HEAT Program Coordinator:
The Chesterfield County Police Department was the winner in the agency category serving a population of more than 100,000, and the Fairfax County Police Department and Henrico County Police Division were recognized as finalists in the same category. The Salem Police Department took the top prize in the agency category serving a population from 20,001 to 100,000. Virginia State Police Area 8 received a certificate of merit for the category recognizing efforts made across the Commonwealth.
Investigator Gledion Goci, District of Columbia Department of Motor Vehicles Office of Service Integrity, and Senior Special Agent Randy Brooks, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, were individual winners for departments serving a population of more than 100,000; Senior Officer Adam DaPonte, Salem Police Department, for departments serving a population from 20,001 to 100,000; Officer Derek Roberts, Williamsburg Police Department, for departments serving a population of 5,001 to 20,000; and Trooper Daniel Vaughan, Virginia State Police, for across the Commonwealth.
Individual finalists were Captain Timothy Kehoe, Chesterfield County Police Department, and Special Agent Richard Carlton, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, for departments serving a population of over 100,000, and Trooper Jordan Corvin and Trooper Mason Mays, Virginia State Police, for across the Commonwealth.
Certificates of merit were presented to Sergeant David Monticelli, Officer Harris Brothers, and Officer Dustin Hazelgrove, Henrico County Police Division, for departments serving a population of over 100,000; Officer Tyler Dickman, Lynchburg Police Department, for departments serving populations of 20,001 to 100,000; and Trooper Michael Rogers, Virginia State Police, for across the Commonwealth.
The HEAT Awards program is open to all Virginia law enforcement entities and employees who work in auto theft enforcement and prevention. “We are grateful to law enforcement agencies and officers from throughout Virginia who join with the Virginia State Police in fighting vehicle theft,” said First Sgt. Lazear. “These annual awards are an opportunity to recognize outstanding efforts.”
“Virginia citizens also have an important role to play in preventing auto theft,” said First Sgt. Lazear. “By following a few common-sense tips, they can protect their vehicles.” The HEAT program recommends the following:
• Take your keys and lock your doors every time you leave your vehicle.
• Never leave valuables in plain sight in your vehicle. Place them in the trunk or somewhere out of sight.
• Be aware of your surroundings when out and about.
• Park in well-lit areas.
• Invest in an audible or visible deterrent.
• Install GPS or other tracking devices.
Learn more about the HEAT program at HEATreward.com.
The Virginia State Police Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT) program was established in 1992 to educate citizens and law enforcement about the theft of vehicles and vehicle parts. For more information, visit HEATreward.com. Visit Virginia State Police online at www.vsp.virginia.gov.
