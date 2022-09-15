LSV Communications Updates Engaging Messaging Strategy

Strategy aligns with global executives’ preference for short content

Our proven messaging strategy hits the mark by connecting with the buyer persona who is looking for the right solution.” — Bruce Goldfaden

HOUSTON , TX, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LSV Communications announces today the update of the Engaging Messaging™ strategy, the due diligence that ensures comprehensive go-to-market planning. The update aligns with global executives’ preference for short content, reported in the 2021 B2B Thought Leadership Impact Study.

With this study in mind, LSV Communications presents the strategy in seven 60-second audio presentations that describe the buyer persona, competitive analysis, value proposition, and positioning statement. This due diligence identifies the product differentiator to effectively communicate the go-to-market product copy, including website, video, social media, and blogs.

The agency applies Engaging Messaging instead of features and benefits, an outdated marketing tactic that does not fully create a meaningful connection between the buyer and a product. Features, which are at the bottom of the value chain, only describe how a product works. Benefits capture a portion of the value chain, but do not completely address a customer pain point.

“B2B companies strive for attention, but many of them miss the mark with their messaging,” said Bruce Goldfaden. “Our proven messaging strategy hits the mark by connecting with the buyer persona who is looking for the right solution.”

The 2021 B2B Thought Leadership Impact Study documents the opportunities for business content improvement. Only 15% of the nearly 3,600 global executives who participated in the study agreed they had consumed “very good or excellent” thought leadership; 30% rate thought leadership as “mediocre, poor, or very poor.” And, 59% said they prefer “short, quickly consumed content that makes a strong point...” while 44% prefer “something I can listen to or watch,” such as a podcast or video. LSV Communications applies the study’s findings to enhance Engaging Messaging for clients.

Although LSV Communications developed Engaging Messaging for a business-to-business [B2B] model marketing strategy, advertisers can apply the strategy in a commoditized business-to-consumer [B2C] model. Engaging Messaging supplements the paradigm with value-proposition-based reasons to make a purchase.

About LSV Communications

LSV Communications, founded in 2016, is a digital marketing agency structured on the principle of value proposition messaging to differentiate a company from competitors. The agency’s TargetMarketFIRST™ 21st-century business model creates this messaging with a signature content style of short sentences and paragraphs, energetic web content, and imaginative video production to enhance content engagement.



All trademarks are the intellectual property of LSV Communications LLC.

Copyright © 2022 by LSV Communications LLC. All rights reserved.

LSV Communications does affordable video