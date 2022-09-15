Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,254 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 244,461 in the last 365 days.

LSV Communications Updates Engaging Messaging Strategy

This is logo text that says LSV Communications. Real marketing. We differentiate your company from competitors.

Strategy aligns with global executives’ preference for short content

Our proven messaging strategy hits the mark by connecting with the buyer persona who is looking for the right solution.”
— Bruce Goldfaden

HOUSTON , TX, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LSV Communications announces today the update of the Engaging Messaging™ strategy, the due diligence that ensures comprehensive go-to-market planning. The update aligns with global executives’ preference for short content, reported in the 2021 B2B Thought Leadership Impact Study.

With this study in mind, LSV Communications presents the strategy in seven 60-second audio presentations that describe the buyer persona, competitive analysis, value proposition, and positioning statement. This due diligence identifies the product differentiator to effectively communicate the go-to-market product copy, including website, video, social media, and blogs.

The agency applies Engaging Messaging instead of features and benefits, an outdated marketing tactic that does not fully create a meaningful connection between the buyer and a product. Features, which are at the bottom of the value chain, only describe how a product works. Benefits capture a portion of the value chain, but do not completely address a customer pain point.

“B2B companies strive for attention, but many of them miss the mark with their messaging,” said Bruce Goldfaden. “Our proven messaging strategy hits the mark by connecting with the buyer persona who is looking for the right solution.”

The 2021 B2B Thought Leadership Impact Study documents the opportunities for business content improvement. Only 15% of the nearly 3,600 global executives who participated in the study agreed they had consumed “very good or excellent” thought leadership; 30% rate thought leadership as “mediocre, poor, or very poor.” And, 59% said they prefer “short, quickly consumed content that makes a strong point...” while 44% prefer “something I can listen to or watch,” such as a podcast or video. LSV Communications applies the study’s findings to enhance Engaging Messaging for clients.

Although LSV Communications developed Engaging Messaging for a business-to-business [B2B] model marketing strategy, advertisers can apply the strategy in a commoditized business-to-consumer [B2C] model. Engaging Messaging supplements the paradigm with value-proposition-based reasons to make a purchase.

About LSV Communications
LSV Communications, founded in 2016, is a digital marketing agency structured on the principle of value proposition messaging to differentiate a company from competitors. The agency’s TargetMarketFIRST™ 21st-century business model creates this messaging with a signature content style of short sentences and paragraphs, energetic web content, and imaginative video production to enhance content engagement.


All trademarks are the intellectual property of LSV Communications LLC.

Copyright © 2022 by LSV Communications LLC. All rights reserved.

Bruce Goldfaden
LSV Communications
+1 713-302-0917
bruce@lsvalueprop.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

LSV Communications does affordable video

You just read:

LSV Communications Updates Engaging Messaging Strategy

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.